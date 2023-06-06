Cisco Showcases Vision to Simplify Networking and Securely Connect the World

News Summary:

The company's vision for Cisco Networking Cloud will create a simpler network management platform experience to help customers easily access and manage all Cisco networking products from one place.

New innovations include SSO, API key exchange/repository, sustainable data center networking solutions and expanded network assurance with Cisco ThousandEyes.

Cisco Networking Cloud will dramatically simplify IT, with a more flexible Cisco Catalyst switch stack, improved visibility into data center power and energy consumption, and new AI data center blueprints to improve performance and visibility for network operators.

LAS VEGAS, June 6, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- CISCO LIVE -- Cisco (NASDAQ: CSCO) is on a mission to simplify IT, today announcing its vision for Cisco Networking Cloud, an integrated management platform experience for both on-prem and cloud operating models.

Building a Better Future for Cisco Customers and Partners

Managing networks in today's era of connecting everyone, everywhere is hard. According to Cisco's State of Global Innovation report, 85% of IT professionals indicate they value simplicity in their IT systems. Simplicity becomes increasingly important with the advancement of cloud, IoT, Wi-Fi + 5G, AI/ML, and security. With so many technologies and applications coming together, it can be difficult for IT staff to deliver a consistent, unified experience whether in the office, at home, or on the go.

A simplified IT experience influences customer satisfaction, employee retention, and competitive differentiation. Cisco recognizes the struggles with fragmentation, lack of visibility, security threats, and time-consuming integration that get in the way of delivering better experiences. It understands that the journey to simplification is defined by each operator's business objectives, functional needs, and preferred consumption model. Whether the use cases require on-premises delivery, cloud-enabled delivery or anything in between, Cisco is meeting IT where they are.

The Vision for Cisco Networking Cloud

As part of its journey to simplification, Cisco has been working to create a simpler network management platform experience to help customers easily access and navigate its platforms to manage all Cisco networking products from one place. Featuring cloud-driven automation, rich network insights, and innovation through its partner ecosystem, Cisco Networking Cloud will accelerate the delivery of unified experiences and drive measurable business outcomes.

"Today we are sharing our vision and first steps to eliminate networking complexity and securely connect the world," said Jonathan Davidson, Executive Vice President and General Manager, Cisco Networking. "Only Cisco has the portfolio, experience, and partner ecosystem to bring together campus and branch, data center, compute, IoT, and SD-WAN to optimize outcomes using one networking management platform to deliver unified experiences."

From Vision to Value: Innovation Launching Today

As a first step, Cisco is delivering the following components across its existing networking products portfolio, which will increase operational simplicity, efficiency, and reliability:

Elevating the power of the network with end-to-end assurance and expanded cloud monitoring capabilities: Expanded visibility into internet and cloud networks with new vantage points on Meraki MX and Webex RoomOS devices. Faster insights into incidents impacting digital experiences with new automated Event Detection plus unmatched insight into your AWS connections for enhanced troubleshooting. Seamless workflows with simplified ThousandEyes endpoint deployment with Cisco Secure Client, adding to ThousandEyes' already rich set of ecosystem integrations, including data export via OpenTelemetry.

Simplifying operations with an easier, more predictable, and more scalable Cisco Catalyst stack, improved visibility into data center power consumption insights and energy footprints, and new AI data center blueprints:

