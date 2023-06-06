CAF AMERICA AND UNDP TO PARTNER FOR THE 8TH ANNUAL INTERNATIONAL GRANTMAKING SYMPOSIUM

ALEXANDRIA, Va., June 6, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- CAF America and the United Nations Development Programme (UNDP) have announced they will partner to host the Eighth Annual International Grantmaking Symposium (IGS), which will take place on November 7–8, 2023 in New York City and bring together leaders in the field to learn effective strategies for cross-border giving from the US in support of charities and charitable causes abroad.

CAF America's logo (PRNewswire)

The International Grantmaking Symposium convenes corporate and private foundations, practitioners, philanthropists, advisors, and attorneys dedicated to advancing global philanthropy and is an opportunity for stakeholders to share best practices and guidance on the latest regulations governing cross-border giving.

This year's IGS will feature leading experts in a series of presentations, panel discussions and workshops focused on the fundamentals of international grantmaking and trends in the international development space. Topics covering grantmaking fundamentals will include sessions such as compliance and risk mitigation, approving foreign grantees to receive funding, and updated best practices and regulations to consider when planning an international giving strategy. Significant trends in international development will also be explored, such as financing for the UN Sustainable Development Goals, the role of localization in humanitarianism and development, and disaster and crisis response.

As 2023 marks the halfway point of the UN's 2030 Sustainable Development Agenda and the Sustainable Development Goals, this partnership between CAF America and UNDP is well-timed to engage funders and philanthropists in conversation around how philanthropy in the US can support global progress.

"The International Grantmaking Symposium is the ideal platform in which to highlight the progress made towards the Sustainable Development Goals. CAF America is pleased to partner with UNDP for the second time and bring our audiences together in recognition of the importance of the SDGs in achieving CAF's vision for a fair and sustainable future for all," said Ted Hart, President and CEO of CAF America.

"Multi-stakeholder collaborations among government, private sector and philanthropy are essential in advancing development finance systems that can deploy capital responsibly and sustainably. UNDP is pleased to collaborate with CAF's International Grantmaking Symposium, a strategic well-positioned partner with an excellent network that can help contribute to and scale sustainable development solutions," said Marcos Neto, Director Sustainable Finance Hub, UNDP.

To register or learn more about this year's IGS, click here.

About CAF America

Charities Aid Foundation America (CAF America) works with philanthropists looking to support charitable organizations around the world by providing the infrastructure necessary for high-quality, regulatory-compliant grantmaking and maintaining a worldwide network of high-quality, fully vetted charity partners. CAF America's worldwide reach translates into more than $3.8 billion in donor funds and over 1.8 million eligible organizations in 135 countries.

About the United Nations Development Programme

As the United Nations lead agency on international development, UNDP works in 170 countries and territories to eradicate poverty and reduce inequality. We help countries to develop policies, leadership skills, partnering abilities, institutional capabilities, and to build resilience to achieve the Sustainable Development Goals. Our work is concentrated in three focus areas; sustainable development, democratic governance and peace building, and climate and disaster resilience.

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE CAF America