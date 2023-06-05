Hall of Fame Village Bringing Bill Burr Live to Tom Benson Hall of Fame Stadium on Oct. 7

Tickets on sale at 10 a.m. ET on Friday, June 9 at hofvillage.com

CANTON, Ohio, June 5, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Today, Hall of Fame Village announces that it will bring Emmy & Grammy nominated comedian, Bill Burr's 2023 live tour to its Tom Benson Hall of Fame Stadium in Canton, Ohio on Saturday, October 7, 2023.

For more info head to hofvillage.com and BillBurr.com/Tour.

An Emmy and Grammy nominated comedian, Bill Burr is one of the top comedic voices of his generation achieving success in TV and film as well as on stage. Bill's Monday Morning Podcast is one of the most downloaded comedy podcasts, his arena and amphitheater tour, Bill Burr (Slight Return), toured across North America throughout 2022 and on August 21, Bill made history as the first comedian to perform at Fenway Park.

Bill will voice a starring role in Adam Sandler's animated Netflix film, Leo, premiering November 22. Miramax and Bill's All Things Comedy are producing the film, Old Dads, which Bill co-wrote, is directing and will star in alongside Bobby Cannavale and Bokeem Woodbine.

"Adding Emmy and Grammy nominated comedian Bill Burr and his 2023 live tour brings yet another world-renowned talent to our diverse programming lineup at Hall of Fame Village. This event further enhances our commitment to providing rich and varied entertainment programming to our campus. We look forward to guests from all around joining us on October 7, 2023, for a memorable evening filled with a lot of laughter and fun," said Anne Graffice, HOFV EVP of Global Marketing & Public Affairs.

In 2022, Bill premiered the Netflix special, Bill Burr: Live At Red Rocks, which was shot in October 2021 at the legendary venue, and he hosted the Netflix special, Bill Burr Presents: Friends Who Kill.

Bill was nominated for a 2020 Grammy Award for his album, Bill Burr: Paper Tiger, and he was nominated for a 2022 Emmy Award for Outstanding Actor In A Short Form Comedy Or Drama Series for his Roku Channel series, Bill Burr Presents: Immoral Compass, which is free to stream online. His animated Netflix series, F Is For Family, stars Bill, Laura Dern, Justin Long and Sam Rockwell in the cast and premiered its fifth and final season on Thanksgiving Day, 2021.

This event will be a phone-free experience. Use of phones, smart watches and accessories, will not be permitted in the performance space.

For more information about this show, go to hofvillage.com. For more on Bill Burr, go to Bill's website and follow Bill on Twitter, Instagram, and Facebook.



Hall of Fame Village, a division of Hall of Fame Resort & Entertainment Company, is a 100-acre immersive sports and entertainment destination centered around the Pro Football Hall of Fame in Canton, Ohio.

