FS Credit Opportunities Corp. (FSCO) Declares Distribution for June 2023

PHILADELPHIA, June 5, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The Board of Directors of FS Credit Opportunities Corp. (the Fund) (NYSE: FSCO) announced today the monthly distribution for June 2023. The June distribution will be paid on June 30, 2023 at $0.04945 per share. Further information on the distribution is summarized in the charts below.

The Fund has approximately $2 billion in AUM and invests in event-driven credit, special situations, private capital solutions and other non-traditional credit opportunities.

The distribution will be made on the following schedule:

Month Ex-Date Record Date Payable Date June June 21, 2023 June 22, 2023 June 30, 2023

The Fund pays regular monthly cash distributions to common shareholders at a level rate that may be adjusted from time to time. The amount of monthly distributions may be affected by numerous factors, including changes in portfolio and market conditions. The Fund's distributions reflect the Fund's net income.

Shareholders should not use the information provided here in preparing their tax returns. The Fund will send a Form 1099-DIV to shareholders for the calendar year that will tell them how to report these distributions for federal income tax purposes.

Investors should consider, among other things, the investment objectives, risks, charges and expenses of the Fund carefully before investing. Investors can find the Fund's most recent reports and other filings on the Securities and Exchange Commission's EDGAR Database or on the Fund's website (https://fsinvestments.com/fs-credit-opportunities-corp/).

About FS Investments

FS Investments is a leading asset manager dedicated to helping individuals, financial professionals and institutions design better portfolios. The firm provides access to alternative sources of income and growth, and focuses on setting industry standards for investor protection, education and transparency. FS Investments is headquartered in Philadelphia, PA with offices in New York, NY, Orlando, FL and Leawood, KS.

Forward Looking Statements

Statements included herein may constitute "forward-looking" statements as that term is defined in Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended, including statements with regard to future events or the future performance or operations of the Fund. Words such as "intends," "will," "expects," and "may" or similar expressions are intended to identify forward-looking statements. These forward-looking statements are subject to the inherent uncertainties in predicting future results and conditions. Certain factors could cause actual results to differ materially from those projected in these forward-looking statements. Factors that could cause actual results to differ materially include changes in the economy, geopolitical risks, risks associated with possible disruption to the Fund's operations or the economy generally due to hostilities, terrorism, natural disasters or pandemics such as COVID-19, future changes in laws or regulations and conditions in the Fund's operating area, unexpected costs, the price at which the Fund's shares of common stock may trade on the New York Stock Exchange and such other factors that are disclosed in the Fund's filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The inclusion of forward-looking statements should not be regarded as a representation that any plans, estimates or expectations will be achieved. Any forward-looking statements speak only as of the date of this communication. Except as required by federal securities laws, the Fund undertakes no obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise. Readers are cautioned not to place undue reliance on any of these forward-looking statements.

