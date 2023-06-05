Dr. Jen Ashton's "BETTER" Hits Newsstands Nationwide Today

ABC News chief medical correspondent and board-certified Ob-Gyn dishes straight talk about women's health & wellness in new publication

NEW YORK, June 5, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Dr. Jen Ashton is answering the hundreds of questions, comments, and requests she receives about women's health through a new magazine called BETTER. Available today at more than 35,000 newsstands across the U.S. and Canada, BETTER provides readers with attainable paths to looking, feeling, and living better.

As a board-certified Ob-Gyn, and one of the nation's most recognizable principals on health, Dr. Jen understands care for the "whole woman" from menopause to mental health, sleep and sugar control, thinning hair to skin rejuvenation and weight loss.

"It is truly a personal and professional honor to serve as a partner with women through all of their health milestones," said Dr. Jen. "In BETTER, I'll cover the health topics you've told me are important to you. I hear you, and I am fluent in woman's health."

In the premiere issue, Dr. Jen gets candid about menopause, offering empowering and educational information for the 1.3 million women in the U.S. in the midst of "Act 3" as she calls it. Other straight-talk conversations include how to decode "pain down there," when it might be serious and what you can do about it; how to achieve better sleep; and the hormone-weight connection between diet and weight loss. Dr. Ashton also shares insights, therapies, and products to slow, and even stop hair loss— a symptom 30 to 60 percent of people who've had COVID-19 experience.

Dr. Jen is joined by fellow health experts throughout the magazine and encourages readers to join the conversation by sharing their own stories, comments, and questions on social media tagging @drjashton and #better.

Published by a360media, BETTER is available in print for purchase anywhere magazines are sold across the U.S. and Canada and online at Magazine Shop. a360media is a leader in celebrity entertainment and produces more than 450 special interest publications a year, covering topics such as celebrity news, home lifestyle, health and wellness, food, and entertainment.

About Dr. Jen

Dr. Jennifer Ashton is ABC News' chief health and medical correspondent. A Columbia DuPont and Emmy® Award-winning journalist, she reports on major health and wellness issues across all ABC News platforms. She is also co-host of "GMA3: What You Need to Know," informing viewers about the day's latest breaking health and medical news. Ashton is the only network medical correspondent who is a specialist in Women's Health and the only doctor with a national media platform who also holds a degree in nutrition and obesity medicine. She is also only the third physician to hold the position of chief medical correspondent in the 75-plus-year history of ABC News.

About a360media

accelerate360's media group, a360media, includes well-known Celebrity & Entertainment and Women's Lifestyle brands, engaging millions of consumers monthly across multichannel platforms including digital, magazine, and social media channels.

