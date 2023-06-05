AiRISTA Simplifies Deployment and Management of Its Infrastructure in Cisco Catalyst Environments

SPARKS, Md., June 5, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- AiRISTA, a leader in Real Time Location Services solutions (RTLS), introduces support for application hosting on Cisco Catalyst series access points. AiRISTA has created a Docker container managed through the Cisco IOx framework to provide complete access to specific access point software and hardware resources. Customers are able to deploy AiRISTA components like its Bluetooth® Low Energy (BLE) Angle of Arrival gateway using only a USB cable interfaced to the Catalyst access point.

Integration over the USB interface avoids the need to run separate power and network connectivity to AiRISTA devices. Devices like AiRISTA's AoA gateway are instantly recognized, and management is centralize through Cisco DNA Center. The simple addition of AoA gateways to Cisco wireless environments provides new RTLS capabilities like submeter location accuracy and tracking in the vertical dimension, ideal for applications like inventory management, tool control, and autonomous vehicle tracking.

"Companies are looking to make better use of their investment in network infrastructure," according to Vince Grove, AiRISTA's VP of Marketing. "Leveraging Cisco's IOx framework makes deployment of AiRISTA components fast and simple. Combined with support for Cisco Spaces, AiRISTA solutions are a natural extension of a Cisco network."

AiRISTA will showcase its BLE AoA gateway at Cisco Live! in Cisco's Partner Co-sell and Industry Solutions Village area June 5 through 8.

About AiRISTA

AiRISTA's Location Services Solutions are the heart of some of the world's largest RTLS deployments representing hundreds of thousands of end points per customer in demanding environments like the California Department of State Hospitals, the US Defense Health Service, and Fortune 500 companies. AiRISTA was recognized as a LEADER in Gartner's Magic Quadrant for Indoor Location Services for a second consecutive year (click for the complementary 2023 report). For details visit our web site or contact us for a demo (salesinfo@airista.com).

