Aimbridge Hospitality Appoints Aly El-Bassuni Divisional President, Enhanced Select Service

Momentum at Aimbridge continues as company galvanizes top talent and leans further into divisional structure to deliver focus, value and growth for associates and owners

PLANO, Texas, June 5, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Aimbridge Hospitality – a leading, global hospitality management company and the world's largest third-party hotel operator – has appointed industry veteran Aly El-Bassuni as Divisional President, Enhanced Select Service. El-Bassuni joins Aimbridge after highly successful senior leadership runs at well-known hospitality companies including Radisson and Wyndham, and represents the company's continued emphasis on adding top talent to its leadership ranks in order to further focused expertise and superior results for its owners and associates.

"I am excited to welcome Aly to our divisional leadership team and believe he'll play a key role in our vision to set a new standard in hospitality," said Mark Tamis, Aimbridge Hospitality's President, Global Operations. "Aly is a people-first leader whose values and leadership style are a perfect fit with our culture, while his diverse industry experience, operational know-how, and brand prowess will immediately add value for our owners and associates and be a huge asset to Aimbridge as we continue to push operational excellence throughout our organization."

El-Bassuni brings more than 20 years of franchise and brand operations experience, innovation at scale, and strong owner relations to Aimbridge Hospitality. As Chief Operating Officer-Americas for Radisson Hotel Group, El-Bassuni was responsible for more than 600 franchised and managed hotel operations for Radisson's seven brands with direct management of brand leadership, owner relations, and guest experience. During his tenure, he led a cultural transformation to an owner-centric commitment and introduced an organizational structure to elevate service levels, creating the highest level of owner and general manager engagement to leverage the company's resources for success and profitability.

In addition to his time at Radisson, El-Bassuni previously served as Vice President of Brand Operations at Wyndham Worldwide, leading the strategic direction, net unit and room growth, financial and operations management, and brand positioning for several brands during his tenure.

Most recently, El-Bassuni led an experiential and digital transformation within the student housing space, successfully launching and scaling a new, high-growth student housing brand and operator called Yugo as its Global Chief Executive Officer.

"Aimbridge Hospitality continues to flourish as a world-class organization, and to be a part of helping shape the future direction of the company is an exciting proposition," El-Bassuni said. "I look forward to helping fuel growth by finding breakthrough opportunities to deliver innovation and benefits to our Enhanced Select Service Division associates, guests, and owners."

El-Bassuni joins a deep bench of best-in-industry Aimbridge Hospitality leaders. Following the announcement of its six new operating divisions almost one year ago, Aimbridge Hospitality has welcomed eight seasoned senior-level executives, including most recently Stephanie Peterson, Head of Marketing & Communications.

To learn more about Aimbridge Hospitality, visit aimbridgehospitality.com.

About Aimbridge Hospitality

Aimbridge Hospitality is a leading, global hospitality management company with a growing hotel portfolio representing more than 1,500 properties under contract in 20 countries. As a top hotel management company and trusted operator of over 80 lodging brands and distinctive luxury and lifestyle assets, Aimbridge leverages its scale and operational excellence to consistently deliver results for hotel owners and offer unparalleled opportunities for associates around the globe. Aimbridge adds value through focused, expertise-driven operating divisions in Full Service, Evolution Lifestyle, Enhanced Select Service, and Select Service, optimizing owners' investment returns and driving hotel market success. The Aimbridge EMEA Division has supporting offices across Europe in Amsterdam, Birmingham, and Glasgow. The Aimbridge LatAm Division has offices in Monterrey and Mexico City. Aimbridge Hospitality's global headquarters is based in Plano, Texas. To learn more, visit www.aimbridgehospitality.com. Connect with Aimbridge on LinkedIn.

