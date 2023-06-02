Remark Holdings, Inc. joins NVIDIA Metropolis to transform cities around the world

LONDON and LAS VEGAS, June 2, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Remark Holdings, Inc. (Nasdaq: MARK), a leading provider of artificial intelligence ("AI")-powered video analytics solutions, announced it has joined the NVIDIA Metropolis program to accelerate the delivery of smart city projects. The program nurtures a rich ecosystem and offers powerful developer tools to supercharge vision AI applications that are designed to make the world's most important spaces and operations safer and more efficient.

Smart city projects aim to improve sustainability, transportation networks, and the safety of buildings, stadiums, citizens, and public spaces. Until recently, local and city authorities considered smart technologies to be the tools that improved efficiency in the background. However, with edge AI-driven video analytics providing data-driven intelligence, cities can go beyond the experimental stage with the ability to deliver more meaningful results, strengthening city planners' response to the growing challenges in delivering connected services to citizens.

Remark's Smart Safety Platform provides edge AI-driven video analytics, ingesting video content at scale to deliver real-time analytics for public safety and vehicle traffic congestion reduction, including crowd density, traffic analytics, and anomaly detection within public spaces.

NVIDIA Metropolis makes it easier and more cost-effective for enterprises, governments, and integration partners to leverage world-class AI-enabled solutions to improve critical operational efficiency and safety problems. The NVIDIA Metropolis ecosystem contains a large and growing breadth of members investing in the most advanced AI techniques and most efficient deployment platforms and using an enterprise-class approach to their solutions. In addition, members can gain early access to NVIDIA platform updates to further enhance their AI application development efforts. Additionally, the program offers the opportunity for members to collaborate with industry-leading experts and other AI-driven organizations.

Dr. Robert Xiaoyun Yang of Remark comments, "joining NVIDIA Metropolis enables us to harness NVIDIA's latest GPU-accelerated computing for deep learning training and inferencing. It's a collaboration that powers our Smart Safety Platform to rapidly analyze video content and extract richer metadata to expand our commercial reach and technical capabilities. Working with NVIDIA places us in the 'best-of-breed' category to solve complex business challenges with accuracy, speed, and scale as our core strength."

Remark focuses on solving customers' greatest business challenges with industry-leading accelerated AI computing solutions for government sector organizations, transportation, stadiums, and smart city projects.

Dr. Yang adds, "Over the last year, several city and local authorities have approached us with a variety of challenges: Automatic number-plate recognition ("ANPR"), access control, traffic monitoring, electric car hook-up monitoring, virtual boundary set up at temporary sites, and people counting within public spaces. One example is the city of Edinburgh wanting to increase the safety of those attending its Hogmanay festivities, using our crowd intelligence solution, and to provide the data to better plan for future New Year celebrations."

