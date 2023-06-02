Cisco Announces June 2023 Event with the Financial Community

SAN JOSE, Calif., June 2, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Cisco today announced that it will participate in the following conference with the financial community during the month of June. This session will be webcast. Interested parties can view the event on Cisco's Investor Relations website at investor.cisco.com.

Bank of America Securities 2023 Global Technology Conference

June 8, 2023

10:00 a.m. PT / 1:00 p.m. ET

Greg Dorai, SVP & GM, Networking Experiences – Campus Connectivity

About Cisco

