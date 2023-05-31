LABOR DR. WISPLINGHOFF AND LABCONNECT ANNOUNCE STRATEGIC ALLIANCE - EXPANDING GLOBAL CENTRAL LABORATORY SERVICES TO ACCELERATE THE DEVELOPMENT OF MEDICINES

JOHNSON CITY, Tenn. and COLOGNE, Germany, May 31, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Labor Dr. Wisplinghoff and LabConnect announced today the start of their strategic alliance to provide high quality and tailormade central laboratory services in Europe to support clinical trials around the world.

Strategic alliance to further accelerate the development of new medicines for patients around the world.

Labor Dr. Wisplinghoff, located in Cologne Germany is one of the largest independent private medical laboratories in Europe, established for over 45 years. LabConnect is a trusted partner for Central Laboratory Services and Functional Service Provider (FSP) Solutions. For over 20 years, LabConnect has been helping clients successfully achieve clinical trial milestones faster by providing unparalleled program oversight and support. Connecting the Wisplinghoff laboratories' tremendous testing capabilities and the broad clinical trial services of LabConnect will provide their clients with the full range of required services for clinical trials in Europe and beyond.

"We are very pleased to have this strategic alliance with Labor Dr. Wisplinghoff to provide our clients access to the highest quality of scientific support and innovative lab testing in Europe," said Marc van Kempen, LabConnect General Manager EMEA.

Professor Hilmar Wisplinghoff added, "In bringing together one of the largest medical laboratories in Europe and one of the world's leading providers of Central Laboratory Services, I am convinced that we will be able to further improve our contribution to healthcare and ultimately to the patients.

Complementary to this strategic alliance, LabConnect announced the opening of a new LabConnect facility for clinical kit building and biorepository storage in Swalmen, the Netherlands. "These major milestones complete the buildup of the infrastructure for LabConnect in EMEA further strengthening our offering to clients with a full range of global central laboratory services to meet the unique needs of clinical trials - no matter the size or complexity," Marc van Kempen commented.

From providing clinical lab kit production, logistics and sample management, biorepository storage, lab sample testing, and integrated data management as well as functional scientific and technical expertise, LabConnect delivers an end-to-end quality experience to make it easier for pharmaceutical, biotech and contract research organization (CRO) clients to achieve their clinical trial objectives faster.

LabConnect's Co-founder and Chief Development Officer, Jeff Mayhew stated, "With our shared mission to create healthier communities and improve patient lives, we are excited to be collaborating with Dr. Labor Wisplinghoff to accelerate the development of new medicines for patients around the world."

ABOUT LABCONNECT

LabConnect improves lives by partnering with pharmaceutical and biotech companies, and contract research organizations (CROs), to accelerate the development of new medicines around the world. An independent, global, one-stop-shop focused on delivering central laboratory services that are tailor-made, timely and flexible to meet the evolving study demands of traditional to increasingly complex clinical trials.

ABOUT LABOR DR. WISPLINGHOFF

Labor Dr. Wisplinghoff improves patient care by providing highest quality laboratory diagnostics to hospitals, medical practices, universities, health departments and other medical entities 24/7/365. Founded in 1977 by Dr. Uta Wisplinghoff, it has become one of the largest independent clinical laboratories in Western Europe. Based in Cologne, Germany, the laboratory provides its comprehensive testing capabilities to national and international clients covering all areas of clinical pathology with experienced board-certified medical specialists.

