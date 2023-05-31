Jordan Lotsoff Named Vice President of Fundamental Underwriters

LANSING, Mich., May 31, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- AF Group has announced Jordan Lotsoff as vice president of Fundamental Underwriters, establishing new leadership in the organization's growing brand which offers insurance products designed for trucking accounts, healthcare and non-profit organizations.

With over 30 years of experience in the P&C market, Jordan most recently served as divisional chief underwriting officer for Everest Insurance Company. He previously served in leadership roles with other national carriers, including the Hartford, Swiss Re Group, Liberty International Underwriters and Aon Risk Services.

"We're so pleased to welcome Jordan to the Fundamental team," said Kelly Fusner, president of Specialty Lines for AF Group. "As we continue to build the capabilities of Fundamental Underwriters, Jordan's strong industry knowledge will benefit our agent partners as we explore new opportunities and solutions for our shared customers."

Lotsoff earned a Bachelor of Science degree from Northern Illinois University, and he is a graduate of the Center for Creative Leadership. He currently serves as chairman of the Loss Prevention Committee for Delta Upsilon International Fraternity and is a former board member, secretary and chairman of the Legal and Claims Committee for the FGIP, an insurance captive.

About Fundamental Underwriters

Fundamental Underwriters, a division of AF Group, provides specialty insurance solutions with expertise in commercial auto. Offering competitive pricing, coverages, and partnership needed to keep operations in motion, Fundamental delivers individual underwriting solutions, consultative loss control programs, and rapid claims resolutions for risks with superior safety cultures. Fundamental Underwriters is a division of AF Group. All policies are underwritten by a licensed insurer subsidiary. For more information, visit afgroup.com. © AF Group.

