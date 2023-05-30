The Trust Project's 8 Trust Indicators® Win Big at the Prestigious 2023 WAN-IFRA Digital Media Americas Awards

The Trust Project Wins for Best Credibility Initiative for Local Journalism in the Americas

PACIFICA, Calif., May 30, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The Trust Project, the nonprofit, nonpartisan global network of news organizations working to affirm and amplify journalism's commitment to transparency, accuracy, and inclusion, was honored with the Digital Media Americas Award for Best Credibility Initiative for Local Journalism in the Americas during the World Association of News Publishers (WAN-IFRA) Latin American conference held in Mérida, Yucatán, Mexico earlier this month

The Trust Project's Trust Indicators® were featured in the award along with case studies from three Trust Project members - Brazil's A Gazeta, Canada's Francopresse, and The Examiner News, based in Westchester, New York. The Trust Indicators® are a "gold standard" in journalism transparency—showing who and what is behind a news story.

"This award recognizes that journalism built upon integrity stands apart from other kinds of information. Our efforts form a bulwark against the tide of dis- and misinformation spreading fear and division worldwide," said The Trust Project's CEO, Sally Lehrman.

A Gazeta found that trust has become a very strong reason for its audience to rely on its brand. The news outlet attributed a 40 percent jump in advertising revenue in 2022 to its strengthened transparency and credibility based on the 8 Trust Indicators®.

Francopresse reported that since they earned the Trust Mark from the Trust Project, they have seen significant interest from advertisers and funders and a higher open rate for their newsletter.

The Examiner News reported that its Trust Project association has helped it address public confusion about what is and isn't honest news and an increase in readership.

In addition to the Trust Project's win, Trust Project News Partners Agencia Lupa (Brazil), La Nacion (Argentina), and The Washington Post all took home awards as well.

"We here at WAN-IFRA congratulate all the winners of the 2023 Americas Digital Media Awards. The Trust Project entry showed that it and its partners are truly dedicated to trust and transparency in the news and have shown that it has been a significant factor in building stronger relationships with their audiences. We need to encourage the region to promote more projects that provide credibility and trust," said Daniela Bermudez, Digital Manager for Iberoamérica, WAN-IFRA.

About WAN-IFRA

WAN-IFRA is the World Association of News Publishers. Its mission is to protect the rights of journalists and publishers around the world to operate independent media. WAN-IFRA provides its members with expertise and services to innovate and prosper in a digital world and perform their crucial role in society. With formal representative status at the United Nations, UNESCO and the Council of Europe, it derives its authority from its global network of leading news publishing companies and technology entrepreneurs and its legitimacy from its 60 national association members representing 18,000 publications in 120 countries. www.wan-ifra.org .

About the Trust Project:

The nonprofit, nonpartisan Trust Project is a global network of news organizations working to affirm and amplify journalism's commitment to transparency, accuracy, and inclusion. The Trust Project created the 8 Trust Indicators ®, which are a collaborative, journalism-generated standard for news that helps both regular people and the technology companies' machines easily assess the authority and integrity of news. The Trust Indicators® are based in robust user-centered design research and respond to public needs and wants. For more, visit: https://thetrustproject.org/faq/ .

