Spectrotel adds Industry Veterans Robert Guth and John Hayduk to its Board

NEPTUNE, N.J., May 30, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The executive team of Spectrotel, Inc., next-generation aggregator and leading integrated technology services provider, backed by Grain Management, LLC ("Grain"), today announced the appointment of two new members of its board of directors, industry veterans Robert Guth and John Hayduk.

Robert Guth has over 35 years of executive and Board experience, bringing strategic business transformation to telecommunications, media, and technology businesses. John Hayduk has been running large-scale software development, network engineering operations, and information technology teams for over 30 years.

"We are thrilled to have Bob and John join our board," said Ross Artale, CEO of Spectrotel. "Their combined, extensive experience working with multiple leading businesses in the telecommunications industry and in software development is inestimable. We look forward to working with them as we continue to scale and meet the growing demands and technology needs of our partners and customers."

Guth and Hayduk will add their capabilities to an existing seasoned team working together to provide mid-market and enterprise businesses services and products that drive success, solve complex issues, and accelerate growth in the Managed Services sector.

Guth previously held several executive leadership and board director positions, including his role as Board Chairman of SunGard Availability Services, Executive Chairman and Interim President & CEO of Integra Telecom, and Board Chairman at Lumos Networks. He has also served as Chairman, President & CEO of TelCove. Guth holds a bachelor's degree from Lehigh University.

Hayduk most recently served as President and Chief Operating Officer of Tata Communications, managing operations and overseeing the company's financial growth, new service launches, customer service and productivity improvements. Hayduk holds a bachelor's degree from The Pennsylvania State University and a master's degree from Carnegie Mellon University.

Guth and Hayduk join the board alongside Artale and Grain Management professionals Jenny Kashdan, Managing Director, and Diya Berger, Vice President.

As the Next Generation Aggregator, Spectrotel is uniquely positioned to address the IT challenges of today and tomorrow. Leveraging their expansive relationships with best-in-class technology providers, with their thorough approach to understanding customer-specific organizational requirements, Spectrotel delivers comprehensive solutions to minimize risk, optimize resources and technology, and modernize the enterprise. For more information visit www.spectrotel.com.

Grain Management, LLC is a leading private investment firm that focuses on communications infrastructure and technology companies that connect the world to the information economy. Founded in 2007, the Firm invests exclusively in the global broadband industry, employing a rigorous, data-based process buoyed by deep sector expertise to identify investment opportunities in key areas of communications, including fiber networks, wireless spectrum, cell towers, infrastructure services, and managed services. For more information visit www.graingp.com.

