NuZee Announces Receipt of Purchase Order from Ethical Bean Coffee

RICHARDSON, Texas, May 30, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- NuZee, Inc. (NASDAQ: NUZE), a leading coffee co-packing and technology company, announced today its receipt of a purchase order from Ethical Bean, a Fairtrade certified organic coffee roaster.

Ethical Bean uses a Bullfrog-powered facility designed to Leadership in Energy and Environmental Design (LEED) commercial interior standards and roasts its beans using a technology that reduces greenhouse gas emissions by over 80%. Beyond its local community outreach, Ethical Bean donates annually to Child Aid and Project Somos, organizations that work to improve life in Guatemala. Ethical Bean is the recipient of the 2014 Fairtrade Canada "Licensee of the Year" award.

Masa Higashida, NuZee CEO, stated, "Ethical Bean represents a strong addition to our growing co-packing operations as a premium coffee roaster with a strong footprint in major retailers including Walmart and Costco. As one of Canada's largest suppliers of 100% Fairtrade organic coffee, Ethical Bean supports our commitment to sustainability and the creation of long-term market value for our shareholders. We believe NuZee is now uniquely positioned to continue scaling given our expanded manufacturing capabilities and stellar reputation as a leading co-packer serving 200+ brands across all formats."

About Ethical Bean Coffee

Founded in 2003 by spouses Lloyd Bernhardt and Kim Schachte, the company roasts, cups, tests and exports a variety of high-quality certified organic coffee blends. By using only 100% Fair Trade and organic coffee, Ethical Bean ensures their coffee producers are safe from coffee market volatility, harmful pesticides and other chemicals.

The Company is known for being exclusively Fairtrade, its innovative packaging and seasonal sourcing, which uses technology to enhance transparency. Each bag includes a QR code that can be scanned using the free Ethical Bean app to provide customers the opportunity to watch interviews with farmers, look up cupping notes and roast profiles, and find a Google Map indicating each bag's beans down to the exact field from which they grew. "Just. Better." is not just a tagline for Ethical Bean —it is the standard they live by.

About NuZee Coffee

NuZee, Inc., (NASDAQ: NUZE), is a leading co-packing company for single serve coffee formats that partners with companies of all sizes to help them develop within the single serve and private label coffee category. Providing innovative and eco-conscious solutions with the flexibility and capacity for both small roasters and large global brands, NuZee is revolutionizing the way single serve coffee is enjoyed in the United States. Through the brand's unique process, NuZee fulfills every aspect of co-packing needs, from roasting and blending, to packing and packaging.

Forward-looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements that are made pursuant to the safe harbor provisions within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended. NuZee cautions you that such statements are simply predictions and actual events or results may differ materially. These statements reflect NuZee's current expectations and NuZee does not undertake to update or revise these forward-looking statements, even if experience or future changes make it clear that any projected results expressed or implied in this or other NuZee statements will not be realized. Further, these statements involve risks and uncertainties, many of which are beyond NuZee's control, which could cause actual results to differ materially from the forward-looking statements. These risks and uncertainties, many of which are beyond our control, include: NuZee's plan to obtain funding for its operations, including funding necessary to develop, manufacture and commercialize its products; the impact to NuZee's business from COVID 19 global crisis; general market acceptance of and demand for NuZee's products; and NuZee's commercialization, marketing and manufacturing capabilities and strategy; for description of additional factors that may cause NUZee's actual results, performance or expectations to differ from any forward looking statements, please review the information set forth in the 'Risk Factors' and " Management's Discussion and Analysis of Financial Condition and Results of Operations" sections of the NuZee's public reports and NuZee's other filings made with the SEC.

