Kemin Food Technologies Opens BITEPod™, its Center of Excellence for Food Innovation in Asia

The new application-and-experience center is designed to promote advancement in food formulation

SINGAPORE, May 30, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Kemin Industries, a global ingredient manufacturer that strives to sustainably transform the quality of life every day for 80 percent of the world with its products and services, has further strengthened its stronghold within Asia with the opening of BITEPod™, its center of excellence for its food technologies business, at The Rutherford in Singapore Science Park. The innovative application-and-experience center, complete with advanced kitchen facilities and a research-and-development (R&D) laboratory, focuses on developing prototypes and improving formulations for the food and beverage industries.

Designed to address the needs of food processors and manufacturers across various market segments, BITEPod strengthens Kemin Food Technologies – Asia's commercial and technical support for its partners—a valuable addition to its analytical and innovation facilities in China and India. BITEPod enhances Kemin Food Technologies – Asia's capabilities to better serve customers and partners throughout the Asia-Pacific region. With BITEPod, the business unit aims to drive sustainable innovation; reduce environmental impact through shelf-life extension; and tackle the food and beverage industries' changing needs.

"The establishment of BITEPod underscores Kemin's unwavering commitment to innovation and excellence in everything we do," said Michelle Lim, President, Kemin Food Technologies – Asia. "The market is always interested in new food technologies. BITEPod enables innovative collaborations and partnerships with institutions, empowering co-creation to address challenges such as inflation, food security and environmental impact for future generations.

By leveraging our food quality and safety solutions expertise, Kemin is committed to elevating food quality and transforming lives. We welcome food manufacturers to explore BITEPod and experience the benefits of our sustainable, innovative solutions."

About Kemin Industries

Kemin Industries (www.kemin.com) is a global ingredient manufacturer that strives to sustainably transform the quality of life every day for 80 percent of the world with its products and services. The company supplies over 500 specialty ingredients for human and animal health and nutrition, pet food, aquaculture, nutraceutical, food technologies, crop technologies, textile, biofuel and animal vaccine industries.

For over half a century, Kemin has been dedicated to using applied science to address industry challenges and offer product solutions to customers in more than 120 countries. Kemin provides ingredients to feed a growing population with its commitment to the quality, safety and efficacy of food, feed and health-related products.

Established in 1961, Kemin is a privately held, family-owned-and-operated company with more than 3,000 global employees and operations in 90 countries, including manufacturing facilities in Belgium, Brazil, China, Egypt, India, Italy, San Marino, Singapore, South Africa and the United States.

