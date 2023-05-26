Chairman Chen Yanshun attended the opening ceremony of SID Display Week 2023 and addressed at BOE Innovation Ecosystem Forum

LOS ANGELES, May 26, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- SID Display Week 2023, an influential event hailed as the "Oscars" in the display industry, was held in Los Angeles, the United States, from May 23 to 25, 2023. Mr. Chen Yanshun, Chairman of BOE, and Mr. Gao Wenbao, President of BOE were invited to attend the opening ceremony of SID Display Week. At the same time, BOE hosted the "Define the Future – BOE Innovation Ecosystem Forum" during the event, paying homage to the 30th anniversary of its founding with world-leading technologies of display. Chen Yanshun, Chairman of BOE, attended the forum and delivered a speech. He reviewed the company's 30-year epic journey and shared his insights on the future of the display industry, which received enthusiastic responses from the audiences.

60-plus years of impactful witness to industry revolutions

As a prestigious organization dedicated to the global display industry, the SID is celebrating its 61st birthday this year. Ever since its inception some 60 years ago, SID has witnessed the evolution of the global display industry, and served as a comprehensive communication and cooperation platform covering technology, materials, equipment and applications, playing a pivotal role in the commercialization and industrialization of frontier display technologies. Looking back at the development of the industry, Chen Yanshun said, "This year, we are celebrating the 61st birthday of SID, which has witnessed the evolution of the display technology from CRT to PDP, TFT-LCD, OLED, and MLED. Display functions are expanding from solely video to touch interaction, fingerprint recognition, and embedded audio. The display form factor transformed from bulky black-and-white CRT to slim vibrant flat-panel LCD. People from all over the world have benefited from the revolutions in the display industry. We all deserve a thunderous round of applause for our relentless journey filled with innovation!"

30 years of entrepreneurial journey through hard work and perseverance

Founded in the spring 30 years ago, BOE has emerged as a global leader in the display industry. "Over the past 30 years, we have been navigating the dynamics of the global display industry, following and being followed by our competitors, and inspiring and being inspired by our partner," said Chen Yanshun. Over the past three decades, BOE has transformed from an electronic component enterprise valued at RMB60 million into a world-leading IoT company with annual revenue of over RMB100 billion, and from a local enterprise with over 10,000 employees to a global innovative IoT company with more than 100,000 employees. BOE played a crucial role in tackling the "shortage of panels" faced by China's electronics industry, built the first Gen 5, Gen 6 and Gen 10.5 production lines in the Chinese mainland, and now has 17 world-leading semiconductor display production lines, leading China's display industry to grow from the ground up.

BOE's glittering trajectory is exactly attributed to its respect for technology and dedication to innovation. "We believe that 'there are no weak markets, only weak mentality or weak products.' Continuous innovation is our core competence and our source of sustainable growth. Like observing the Earth from outer space, BOE identifies and captures long-term trends and opportunities at a very high level, making strategic contributions to the entire display industry," said Chen. Currently, one out of every four displays in the world comes from BOE. As of 2022, BOE had independently filed more than 80,000 patent applications in total, made into the top 20 on the list of the Top 50 U.S. Patent Assignees released by IFI CLAIMS Patent Services for five consecutive years, and stayed among the top 10 by international Patent Cooperation Treaty (PCT) patent applications for seven years in a row. "Continuous innovation" holds key to BOE's brilliant success in the past and will also usher in a new era of high-quality development for the company.

10 years of accelerated transformation based on "Empower IoT With Display" strategy

Ten years have passed since BOE made its debut at SID Display Week in 2014. The ten years have witnessed closer ties between BOE and the global top display event, and BOE's stride toward high-quality development based on its "Empower IoT With Display" strategy in the IoT era.

Over the past ten years, BOE has scored remarkable achievements. For example, in 2020, it became the first semiconductor display enterprise in the Chinese mainland to receive the SID Display Industry Awards (DIA). Furthermore, BOE launched the first technology brand (ADS Pro, f-OLED and α-MLED) in China's semiconductor display industry, marking the beginning of "technology + brand" dual drive. BOE is also pressing ahead with its own transformation. In 2021, it launched the "Empower IoT With Display" development strategy, with a view "To Integrate More Functions, To Empower More Scenarios, To Diversify More Forms".

"61 + 30 + 10 equals 101. If 'one hundred' represents 'completeness' and 'perfection,' then 'one hundred and one' symbolizes a new beginning and a fresh start after a major milestone. I believe this special number, 101, also signifies the success of today's BOE Innovation Ecosystem Forum and the bright future of the next 100 years," Chen Yanshun pointed out. "Innovation" is the eternal theme of the technology industry. "Green" is the color representing the future of our world. The future of the world is unfolding in countless possibilities. Displays will be ubiquitous in the IoT era. Along this journey, BOE has been and will be "Open, Collaborative and Innovative." "We invite all of you to join forces and nurture a global ecosystem, strengthening our cooperation, and building win-win relationships," Chen added.

Riding the trend of the integrated development of the real economy and the digital economy, frontier semiconductor display technologies are empowering myriad application scenarios in a way never seen before. Display is becoming the "first touchpoint" for the digital and smart transformation and wider IT adoption of various industries, and bringing about amazing changes to people's lives. As a world-leading innovative IoT company, BOE is committed to "Light the World with Displays, Change Life with Heart". The company will continue to capitalize on technological innovation and work with its partners to nurture a win-win industry ecosystem and forge ahead toward an open future of fusion development.

