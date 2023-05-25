Jimmy's Jazz & Blues Club Features GRAMMY® Award-Winning Funk, R&B, and Soul Artist JON CLEARY & THE ABSOLUTE MONSTER GENTLEMEN on Saturday June 24 at 7 & 9:30 P.M.

GRAMMY® Award-Winner Jon Cleary was Bonnie Raitt's piano player for over a decade and his New Orleans-style playing continues to be a beloved fixture of the Crescent City. Jon Cleary & The Monster Gentlemen are a mainstay at the annual New Orleans Jazz and Heritage Festival having won a GRAMMY® Award in 2016 for their album, 'Go Go Juice'. Tickets for JON CLEARY & THE ABSOLUTE MONSTER GENTLEMEN at Jimmy's Jazz & Blues Club on Saturday June 24 at 7 & 9:30 P.M., as well as the current list of 2023 shows, can be found on Ticketmaster.com and Jimmy's Online Event Calendar at: http://www.jimmysoncongress.com/events.

''Jon Cleary is one of the most hellaciously talented purveyors of modern New Orleans inspired funk," says BONNIE RAITT

"Cleary can be an absolute monster on his own, but Cleary's full combo R&B is as broad, deep and roiling as the Mississippi river, the combined swinging product of local keyboard tradition, Cleary's vocal-songwriting flair for moody Seventies soul and the spunky-meters roll of his Gentlemen."

— ROLLING STONE

"Jon Cleary's albums are chock full of indisputable funk steeped in New Orleans tradition, fine musicianship and stylized songwriting but the real mojo is in seeing him and his Absolute Monster Gentlemen live…"

— ALL ABOUT JAZZ

"Cleary embodies the heart and soul of the Crescent City, keeping the sound and the fury of its legendary piano pounders alive and kicking."

— NO DEPRESSION

GRAMMY® Award-Winning Funk, R&B, and Soul Artist JON CLEARY's love and affinity for New Orleans music goes back to the rural British village of Cranbrook, Kent, where he was raised in a musical family. Cleary's maternal grandparents performed in London in the 1940s, under the respective stage names Sweet Dolly Daydream and Frank Neville, The Little Fellow With The Educated Feet. She was a singer, and he was a crooner and tap dancer.

As a teen Cleary grew increasingly interested in funk-infused music and discovered that three such songs that he particularly admired – LaBelle's "Lady Marmalade," Robert Palmer's version of "Sneakin' Sally Through the Alley," and Frankie Miller's rendition of "Brickyard Blues" – were attributed to Allen Toussaint as either the songwriter, the producer, or both. Cleary's knowledge of Toussaint's work expanded significantly when his uncle returned home to the U.K., after a two-year sojourn in New Orleans, with a copy of a Toussaint LP and two suitcases full of New Orleans R&B 45s.

In 1981, Cleary flew to New Orleans for an initial pilgrimage and took a cab straight from the airport to the Maple Leaf Bar, a storied venue which then featured such great blues-rooted eclectic pianists as Roosevelt Sykes and James Booker. Cleary first worked at the Maple Leaf as a painter, but soon graduated to playing piano there.

As word of Cleary's burgeoning talent began to spread around town, he was hired by such New Orleans R&B legends as and James Booker, Snooks Eaglin, Earl "Trick Bag" King, Johnny Adams, and Jessie "Ooh Poo Pah Doo" Hill, while also gaining the respect of the great Crescent City pianists Dr. John and the late Allen Toussaint. Years later, in 2012, Cleary recorded a critically acclaimed album of all-Toussaint songs entitled Occapella.

Today, Cleary's work pays obvious homage to the classic Crescent City keyboard repertoire created by such icons as Jelly Roll Morton, Fats Domino, Professor Longhair, Art Neville, Dr. John, and James Booker – while also using it as a launching pad for a style that incorporates such other diverse influences as '70s soul and R&B, gospel music, funk, Afro-Caribbean and Afro-Cuban rhythms, and much more.

Deciding to stay in New Orleans, Cleary recorded his first album of nine, to date, in 1989. His ever-elevating profile led to global touring work in the bands of Taj Mahal, Bonnie Raitt, John Scofield, and Dr. John as well as performances with BB King, Eric Clapton, and many others. Cleary has led his own group, the Absolute Monster Gentlemen, for over two decades now, but he still collaborates frequently with these old friends. At the 2018 New Orleans Jazz & Heritage Festival, for instance, Cleary performed alongside Bonnie Raitt in a heartfelt tribute to Fats Domino.

