Disney to Host Royal Ball for Wish Families During World Princess Week

Walt Disney World to welcome wish kids from across the country at "Once Upon A Wish Party," a special princess-themed ball just for wish families to be held during the company's World Princess Week celebrations taking place August 20-26.

Disney reveals first wish as part of the event to a Florida first grader during final week of the school year.

LAKE BUENA VISTA, Fla., May 24, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Today, Walt Disney World and Make-A-Wish® are announcing the "Once Upon A Wish Party," a special all-day royal experience being dreamed up just for wish families, and revealed the first wish as part of this event to a Florida first grader from the Orange County Public School district.

During World Princess Week in August, Walt Disney World Resort in Lake Buena Vista, Fla., is hosting “Once Upon A Wish Party” – an event dreamed up just for wish families. Earlier this week, Disney and Make-A-Wish revealed the very first wish come true as part of this special event to 7-year-old Scarlett at Ventura Elementary School in front of her classmates and teachers. (PRNewswire)

Minnie Mouse, Disney cast members and Make-A-Wish surprised 7-year-old Scarlett from Ventura Elementary School in Kissimmee, Fla. with the news her wish for a "Disney Princess experience" was coming true. A lifelong fan of Disney Princesses, Scarlett was surrounded by nearly 100 of her fellow first grade classmates and teachers, as well as her family.

"She's going to have this super special experience and be able to go to the royal ball as a princess … I know she's going to enjoy every single second of it," Scarlett's mom said. "To see her happy and completely fulfilled is every mother's dream. It means so much that she'll be able to experience life as a normal kid at a theme park where we don't have to think about a lot of the medical stuff that has consumed our lives in the past."

When she was just a baby, Scarlett's family learned she would need a heart transplant. After undergoing many surgeries and a transplant at 18 months old, school was always a place of comfort for her after so much time in the hospital, so Disney and Make-A-Wish teamed up to make this surprise happen earlier this week just before school let out for the summer.

"Disney is the largest wish granter in the world, and over our more than 40-year relationship, we've granted some pretty incredible wishes together," said Leslie Motter, Make-A-Wish America President and CEO. "Whatever Disney does, they go all out. I can't wait to see the new happy memories Scarlett and our other attending wish families will be able to make at what is sure to be an unforgettable event."

This first-of-its-kind wish event will take place during the company's World Princess Week celebration from August 20-26. In addition to Scarlett, wish families across the country will be invited for surprises from dusk to dawn, including tea and treats, immersive Disney character meet and greets, and a ball they're sure to remember forever.

This initiative follows the resort's World Wish Day efforts where the 150,000th Disney-inspired wish was granted to 16-year-old Mikayla from Palm Beach Gardens, Fla. More on Disney's longstanding relationship with Make-A-Wish can be found at wish.org/Disney and more on Disney's impact in Florida at DisneyFlorida.com .

Walt Disney World Resort: Walt Disney World Resort is a world-class entertainment and recreation destination featuring four of the most popular theme parks from around the globe, two thrilling water parks, nearly 29,000 hotel rooms, a sports complex, several golf courses and Disney Springs — a metropolis of shopping, dining and entertainment. Since 1971, Walt Disney World has focused on delivering legendary guest service and one-of-a-kind experiences that make it the number one vacation destination in the world where families create magical memories.

Make-A-Wish America: Make-A-Wish creates life-changing wishes for children with critical illnesses. Founded in Phoenix, Arizona, Make-A-Wish is the #1 most trusted nonprofit operating locally in all 50 states throughout the U.S. Together with generous donors, supporters, staff and more than 24,000 volunteers across the country, Make-A-Wish delivers hope and joy to children and their families when they need it most. Make-A-Wish aims to bring the power of wishing to every child with a critical illness because wish experiences can help improve emotional and physical health. Since 1980, Make-A-Wish has granted more than 550,000 wishes in 50 countries worldwide; more than 360,000 wishes in the U.S. and its territories alone. For more information about Make-A-Wish America, visit wish.org.

