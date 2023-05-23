Launched today: Infosys Topaz - An AI-first offering to accelerate business value for global enterprises using generative AI

12,000+ AI use cases, 150+ pre-trained AI models and 10+ AI platforms steered by AI-first specialists and data strategists

'Responsible by design' approach ensures uncompromising ethics, trust, privacy, security and compliance

BENGALURU, India, May 23, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Infosys (NSE: INFY) (BSE: INFY) (NYSE: INFY), a global leader in next-generation digital services and consulting, today launched Infosys Topaz - an AI-first set of services, solutions and platforms using generative AI technologies. It helps amplify the potential of humans, enterprises and communities to tap into the next generation of opportunities to create value from unprecedented innovations, connected ecosystems and pervasive efficiencies. Infosys Topaz leverages Infosys applied AI framework to build an AI-first core that empowers people to deliver cognitive solutions that accelerate value-creation.

Accelerate growth: Infosys Topaz converges the power of Infosys Cobalt cloud, and data analytics to AI-power business, deliver cognitive solutions and intuitive experiences that revitalize growth. Over 12,000 use cases, help seed and fast track new ideas. For example, a food and beverages chain leveraged Infosys Topaz to autonomously connect unconnected data signals coming in from new partners to deliver superior off-store consumer experience with >95% accuracy. Infosys Topaz Generative AI Labs delivers ready-to-use industry solutions to bring the value of AI to more functions, thus helping businesses become more cognitive, faster.

Build connected ecosystems: Infosys Topaz democratizes data and intelligence to bring value to more participants in the connected ecosystem, enabling them to create disruptive business models, AI-led products, services and new revenue streams. For example, a national railway company took advantage of Infosys Topaz to build a smart hub for profitably creating agile value-chains, with best-fit partners from the market, for functions such as first and last mile logistics. Infosys Topaz enables businesses, across industries, with support from an ecosystem of over 100 industry networks and partnerships.

Unlock efficiencies at scale: Infosys Topaz creates efficiencies across the enterprise. Infosys' AI-first specialists use smart tools, platforms, and autonomous software engineering for business agility. Infosys Topaz drives organization-wide synergies by reimagining user personas, data architecture and engineering blueprints for the future. It also helps build self-supervisory capabilities from harnessing enterprise knowledge with generative AI. For example, a British bank used Infosys Topaz to transform over 2000 customer service processes to operate in near real-time instead of a week.

Salil Parekh, CEO & MD, Infosys, said, "Infosys Topaz is helping us amplify the potential of people – both our own and our clients'. We are seeing strong interest from our clients for efficiency and productivity-enhancing programs, even as businesses are keen to secure their future growth. Our own business operations have been hugely benefited by Infosys Topaz bringing the power of generative AI platforms and data solutions. Today, our clients are building new paths to expand revenue-creating opportunities and grow with Infosys Topaz."

Infosys Topaz is an asset for businesses across verticals and geographies:

Caroline Flaissier, General Manager of the Fédération Française de Tennis (FFT), said, "We are delighted to be using Infosys Topaz to improve the experience lived by players, viewers and fans, journalists, and broadcast partners. At Roland-Garros, we have always believed in an AI-first approach to re-imagine our sport. AI-powered videos help players analyze their performance and match strategy, AI-Assisted Journalism helps journalists produce more insightful reports, and the match center, powered by AI-driven insights, helps fans understand every nuance of the game, beyond the numbers. All these innovations help us amplify the way Roland-Garros is experienced, and our partnership with Infosys, renewed in 2022, has been instrumental in keeping our tournament at the cutting edge of sports innovations."

Hemanth Adapa, Product Owner - Predictive Analytics, BT E-Serve (India), said, "As part of our continuous efforts to deliver value for our clients, at British Telecom, we engaged with Infosys Topaz to offer AI-powered predictive analytics for various domains such as network performance, sustainability, and security. This has been recognized and appreciated by our clients who can now amplify their mission-critical services with never-before reliability."

"As organizations look to AI to solve business challenges, from improving efficiency to driving growth, AI-powered innovations need to be purpose-built to create enterprise-scale impact. Offerings like Infosys Topaz provide enterprises with services, frameworks, solutions, and platforms to help organizations not only reengineer business and IT processes but also accelerate ROI from AI services and solutions," said Jennifer Hamel, Research Director, Analytics and Intelligent Automation Services at IDC.

Infosys is taking an AI-first approach to its own transformation. The company is applying Infosys Topaz to bring the power of generative AI, analytics and cloud to accelerate its own market offering evolution, enterprise transformation, even as it builds incremental value from micro-changes, to improve client service, reimagine business processes, software engineering and boost productivity. Nearly 50,000 reusable intelligent services, applied in over 25,000 instances, amplify employees today.

