LG's EXCLUSIVE SERIES "THE RIVALRIES" TO FEATURE STORIED SOUTHERN CALIFORNIA NCAA TENNIS RIVALRY

Streaming Exclusively on LG Smart TVs, Latest Episode of Popular Series Spotlights Decades-Old Collegiate Tennis Rivalry as Told by the Players, Coaches, and Fans

ENGLEWOOD CLIFFS, N.J., May 22, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- LG announced today that the next episode of its popular original docu-series The Rivalries will highlight a decades-old NCAA Division III tennis rivalry. "The Sixth Street Rivalry" will air Monday, May 22 at 8:00 p.m. ET and feature Southern California schools the Pomona-Pitzer Sagehens and the Claremont-Mudd-Scripps Athenas as they face off in their quests for a place in the NCAA National Championships.

Pomona-Pitzer and Claremont-Mudd-Scripps are geographical neighbors adding to the intensity of the NCAA Southern California Intercollegiate Athletic Conference (SCIAC) rivalry. Historically, both programs have been dominant throughout the rivalry with Pomona-Pitzer leading from 2001-11 and Claremont-Mudd-Scripps from 2012 to date. Pomona-Pitzer is aiming to reclaim the top spot after winning the 2022 SCIAC regular season title. Over the past decade, the teams have met in the NCAA Regional Finals ten times with Claremont-Mudd-Scripps winning all ten, including some close battles, improving its record against Pomona-Pitzer in the NCAA Tournament to 10-3 all-time. Within the SCIAC both schools came into the year with 21 regular season titles and are currently tied with a 46-46 series record spanning the life of the rivalry, which began in 1977, making these ultra-competitive rivalry matches a must-watch.

As an official partner of the NCAA, LG's The Rivalries series is available free and exclusively on the NCAA Championships Channel (Channel 100) via LG Channels on LG Smart TVs. Each episode highlights a different sports rivalry as told through interviews, historical moments, and the most recent game footage. Encore presentations of "The Sixth Street Rivalry" will be on Tuesday, May 23 at 12:45 p.m. ET and 5:25 p.m. ET. Future episodes will be announced at a later date.

The exclusive content series is part of a three-year partnership with the NCAA, Turner Sports, and CBS Sports for category exclusive marketing and distribution rights to NCAA Championship competitions that will expand the reach of college sports to legions of current fans and generations of new ones. LG's support of the NCAA Championships will include multiple initiatives to inspire student-athletes including the recent launch of the NCAA Championships Channel, which will feature up to 50 NCAA Fall, Winter and Spring championships, both live and on-demand via LG's exclusive free streaming service, LG Channels.

Learn more about LG's NCAA partnership, The Rivalries docu-series, and the NCAA Channel exclusively on LG Smart TVs, by visiting LG.com/NCAA.

