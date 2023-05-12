SEABOURN VENTURE BEGINS SECOND EXPEDITION SEASON IN THE ARCTIC

SEATTLE, May 12, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Seabourn, the leader in ultra-luxury voyages and expedition travel, is looking forward to setting sail on its second expedition season in the Arctic. In the early morning hours of May 12, 2023, Seabourn Venture, the line's first purpose-built expedition ship, made its maiden arrival in Greenwich, London in England where it will sail on two voyages to the British Isles and Ireland before embarking on a series of voyages to Greenland and Iceland.

On May 12, 2023, Seabourn Venture arrived in London for the first time. The ultra-luxury purpose-built expedition ship departs for a 12-day voyage to the British Isles and Ireland, followed by a second season in the Arctic. (PRNewswire)

"Seabourn Venture is a beautiful ship that was purpose built to provide the ultimate expedition experiences and take our extraordinary guests to some of the most fascinating and remote destinations in the world," said Natalya Leahy, president of Seabourn. "The ship delighted our guests in her first year of service from the Arctic to the Antarctic, and we look forward to continuing to deliver unique 'Seabourn Moments' and an unparalleled luxury expedition that can only be experienced with Seabourn."

Second Season of Arctic Expeditions

On May 12, 2023, Seabourn Venture will set sail from Greenwich to Leith (Edinburgh), Scotland on a 12-day "Lands of the Celts" voyage, followed by an 11-day voyage to the Orkney and Shetland Islands on May 24, 2023, from Leith to Reykjavik, Iceland. From there, the ship will begin its second season in the Arctic with a series of 14- and 15-day voyages to Greenland and Iceland. Between June and August 2023, the ship will visit a number of remote destinations such as Scoresby Sound, Greenland, home to the largest and longest fjord system in the world; Pond Inlet, Nunavut, an Inuit community near the eastern entry to the Northwest Passage, and more.

On August 27, 2023, Seabourn Venture will embark on the line's first-ever voyage through the Northwest Passage with a 23-day adventure from Kangerlussuaq, Greenland to Nome, Alaska, that includes a pre- and post-cruise hotel stays in Reykjavik, Iceland, and Anchorage, Alaska. The ship will offer the extraordinary opportunity to travel one of the most infamous and storied passages in the world from the Atlantic to the Pacific, and filled with an abundance of history, wildlife, and unique landscapes.

Following the Northwest Passage voyage, the ship will head down the West Coast of the Americas before reaching Antarctica, where it will explore the "White Continent" between November 2023 and February 2024. In late February 2024, Seabourn Venture will make a once-in-a-lifetime crossing of the Atlantic encompassing the Falkland Islands, South Georgia, Tristan da Cunha, and Ascension Island. In March and April, the ship will take two sailings up the West Coast of Africa and Europe to be in position for the 2024 Arctic season.

Designed for Exploration and Outfitted for Adventure in Luxurious Comfort

Launched in July 2022, Seabourn Venture was designed for guests to enjoy life-expanding moments in exquisite, ultra-luxury comfort. The ship was purpose-built for diverse environments to PC6 Polar Class standards and equipped with the most modern hardware and technology to extend its global employment and capabilities. The ship is a brand-new innovative design, created specifically for the ultra-luxury expedition traveler, and includes many features that have made Seabourn ships so successful.

Along with an attentive crew providing every level of Seabourn's renowned service, the ship is staffed with a world-class 24-person Expedition Team whose role is to give guests the most from expeditions on land and at sea. Comprised of highly regarded wilderness experts, scientists, historians and naturalists, the team will regularly interact with guests, providing in-depth insights into the history, ecology and culture of the places they visit. Their valuable insights are offered both in formal presentations on a variety of topics and in more casual conversations over meals, on deck during scenic cruising or leisure experiences.

Seabourn Venture stretches 558 feet, with close to 30,000 square-feet of deck space apiece. Indoor and outdoor guest areas offer nearly 270-degree views, while a 4K GSS Cineflex Camera mounted on the mast of the ship's Constellation Lounge broadcasts imagery of natural wonders from up to 5 miles away. The ship is equipped with 8 double kayaks and enough Zodiacs to transport every guest on expeditions at once, as well as two custom-built submarines, each with capacity for six and capability of exploring the natural wonders under the sea in luxurious comfort.

Select expedition voyages on Seabourn Venture qualify for Seabourn's latest promotions, including the "Bon Voyage Event" , which offers an air credit up to $2,000 USD per guest, complimentary two-category Veranda Suite upgrade and reduced 10 percent deposit; or the "Finale Sail" , which unlocks savings up to 30 percent when they book a fully non-refundable cruise fare for select suite categories. While not combinable, both promotions are available through July 10, 2023.

For reservations or more details, please contact a professional travel advisor; call Seabourn at 1-800-929-9391 or visit www.seabourn.com.

About Seabourn:

Seabourn represents the pinnacle of ultra-luxury ocean and expedition travel and operates a suite of six modern ships with one under construction. The all-inclusive, boutique ships offer all-suite accommodations with oceanfront views; award-winning dining; complimentary premium spirits and fine wines available at all times; renowned service provided by an industry-leading crew; a relaxed, sociable atmosphere that makes guests feel at home; a pedigree in expedition travel through the Ventures by Seabourn program and two new ultra-luxury purpose-built expedition ships, including Seabourn Venture that launched in 2022 and Seabourn Pursuit scheduled to enter service in 2023. Seabourn takes travelers to every continent on the globe, visiting more than 400 ports including marquee cities and lesser-known ports and hideaways. Guests of Seabourn experience extraordinary offerings and programs, including partnerships with leading entertainers, dining, personal health and wellbeing, and engaging speakers.

For more details about Seabourn, or to explore the worldwide selection of Seabourn cruising options, contact a professional travel advisor, call Seabourn at 1-800-929-9391 or visit www.seabourn.com.

Seabourn is a brand of Carnival Corporation and plc (NYSE/LSE: CCL and NYSE: CUK).

Find Seabourn on Twitter, Facebook, Instagram, YouTube and Pinterest.

Notes to Editors:

Seabourn is consistently ranked among the world's top travel choices by professional critics and the discerning readers of prestigious travel publications such as Departures, Travel + Leisure and Condé Nast Traveler. Its stylish, distinctive cruising vacations are renowned for:

Purpose-built expedition ships, PC6 ice-strengthened hull, with advanced maneuvering technology for superior stability, safety and comfort

World-class Expedition Team, delivering immersive experiences

All veranda, all ocean-front suites luxuriously appointed

Handcrafted itineraries developed for the expedition traveler to the most coveted and familiar remote destinations in the world

Intimate ships with a private club atmosphere

Intuitive, personalized service provided by staff passionate about exceeding guests expectations

Inclusive expedition experiences with Zodiacs, scuba diving and snorkeling

Optional expedition experiences with kayaks and custom-built, 6-guest submersibles giving the option to extend your expedition further for greater ocean exploration**

Welcome Champagne and complimentary in-suite bar stocked with your preferences

Open bridge policy*, hosted by members of the Expedition Team providing firsthand access to the ship's command center and officers navigating your journey

World-class dining venues are all complimentary, dine where, when and with whom you wish

Tipping is neither required, nor expected

Complimentary premium spirits and fine wines available on board at all times

Meticulous and purposeful adventurers' resort at sea designed for the luxury traveler with unique attributes and spaces to enhance your experience

Spa & Wellness with Dr. Andrew Weil , featuring an exclusive mindful living program**

Committed to environmental stewardship and sustainability

* At the Captain's discretion

** Optional programs, for additional charge

On May 12, 2023, Seabourn Venture arrived in London for the first time. The ultra-luxury purpose-built expedition ship departs for a 12-day voyage to the British Isles and Ireland, followed by a second season in the Arctic. (PRNewswire)

(PRNewsfoto/Seabourn) (PRNewswire)

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE Seabourn