PayrollOrg Announces Finalists for Showcase Standout Awards

SAN ANTONIO, May 12, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- PayrollOrg today announced the finalists for its third annual Showcase Standout Awards. Featuring four categories, the awards recognize the best payroll product demonstrations of those featured at the Payroll Solutions Showcase (PSS). Finalists were selected solely through votes cast by PSS attendees.

The Payroll Solutions Showcase was a two-day virtual event held in March that brought payroll practitioners together with major payroll product and service providers for case studies, product demonstrations, and four forward-looking panel discussions. The event is available on-demand through October 31.

"The Showcase Standout Awards recognize outstanding payroll providers and their presentations of premier products for the industry," said Dan Maddux, executive director of PayrollOrg.

The demonstration finalists by category:

Overall PSS Best Demo

Experian

Immedis

rapid!

Cutting-Edge Technology

Experian

Netspend

rapid!

Data Analytics and Reporting

Experian

Immedis

rapid!

Workforce Management

Experian

Immedis

rapid!

Winners for all four categories will be announced on May 18 at PayrollOrg's Payroll Congress in Denver, CO.

PayrollOrg (PAYO) is the industry leader in payroll education, publications, and networking. Each year, PAYO enrolls more than 100,000 participants from more than 100 countries in its training programs, and provides publications, newsletters, and resources to help payroll professionals maintain compliance. Visit PAYO online at payroll.org.

