The University of Arizona Global Campus Becomes the Newest Member of the National Association of Institutions for Military Education Services

CHANDLER, Ariz., May 11, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The University of Arizona Global Campus (UAGC) is proud to announce it has accepted an invitation to become a member of the National Association of Institutions for Military Education Services (NAIMES), an organization dedicated to the delivery of quality postsecondary education programs to the military community.

"NAIMES is thrilled to welcome UAGC as the organization's newest member," said Keith Hauk , President of NAIMES.

NAIMES continuously seeks to promote quality degree programs, student support services, and principles of good practice. As the NAIMES website states, membership is by invitation only.

"We are excited about the opportunity to join NAIMES and honored to collaborate with other institutions that share our commitment to supporting the military community," said Paul Pastorek, President of the University of Arizona Global Campus. "As a military-friendly online university, we understand the unique needs and challenges facing military personnel and their families, and we are dedicated to providing them with the resources and support necessary to succeed in their academic pursuits."

UAGC was selected for NAIMES membership in mid-April 2023. The majority vote of member institutions needed to be approved as a member is based on two criteria – (1) that a candidate institution signs the Department of Defense (DoD) voluntary education Memorandum of Understanding (MOU) and (2) the candidate provides the institutional diversity needed to fulfill the NAIMES mission.

"NAIMES is thrilled to welcome UAGC as the organization's newest member, which gives UAGC access to a network of resources and expertise designed specifically to assist military students," said Keith Hauk, President of NAIMES. "This includes access to training, professional development opportunities, and the latest research on military education support. We know that UAGC will be a valuable addition to our organization and that their commitment to elevating supporting practices for military students will strengthen our collective efforts to ensure that our service members and their families receive the education and resources they need to succeed."

The University of Arizona Global Campus is proud to have a diverse student population, including the more than 25% of its student body who use a military education benefit. UAGC values their service, dedication, and sacrifice.

About University of Arizona Global Campus

The University of Arizona Global Campus ("Global Campus" or "UAGC") is an independent university that is operated in affiliation with the University of Arizona. Global Campus is designed to provide flexible opportunities for working students from diverse backgrounds who seek to gain knowledge and skills that will help them to achieve their life and career goals. Global Campus is accredited by the WASC Senior College and University Commission (WSCUC) and is one of the nation's most innovative online universities with approximately 25,000 students. UAGC offers more than 50 degrees at the associate, bachelor's, master's and doctoral levels. For more information visit uagc.edu.

