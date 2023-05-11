Liftery (Formerly Laddrr) Announces Partnership with LeanIn.Org to Launch Circles Network for Working Moms, Returners and Job Seekers

New Program Provides Small Support Groups for Peer Mentoring and Networking to Help Moms Rise Higher In Their Careers

LOS ALTOS, Calif., May 11, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Liftery , a platform reimagining the landscape for working women, today announced its partnership with LeanIn.org, an initiative of the Sandberg Goldberg Bernthal Family Foundation, to bring Circles to mothers and aspiring moms across the United States and later worldwide.

Circles are small groups of women that meet on a regular basis for peer mentorship, skill building and inspiration. Liftery Circles bring Lean In's proven structure to mothers and aspiring moms who may not have access to an appropriate employee resource group or who prefer to seek support, advice and community outside their company in a mom-focused environment. Liftery is initially offering Circles specifically for working moms as well as returners and job seekers, providing a safe space to discuss wins and struggles, build connections, get advice, and gain skills to get ahead both in the workplace and at home.

"Having seen Lean In right from its inception to its current global strength, I'm thrilled to bring the power of its platform to Liftery in our own unique way," said Liftery co-founder Kirthiga Reddy. "Liftery Circles bring moms together for small-group peer support and upskilling wherever they are — early in their careers, just returning from maternity leave, on their paths back to work after a career break, in the boardroom and everything in between. It's a perfect environment for sharing, strategizing, problem solving, and empowerment."

"It's also important to note that our initial Circle leaders include executive coaches, return-to-work professionals and psychologists, each with deep experience in her group's specific area of need," said Liftery co-founder Ashutosh Garg. "This program is just another way that we're holistically reshaping the landscape for working women and helping moms thrive in the workplace."

The Liftery Circles program is the newest addition to the company's existing lineup of supports for working women. Resources! is a comprehensive database of parent-helping organizations, whereas the Real Talk video library captures first hand stories, insight and advice from diverse working parents. The Liftery Talent Hub Beta matches women with flexwork opportunities in mom-friendly companies while providing employers with a diverse, high performing, and loyal talent pool proven to help sustain profitable growth. And now Liftery Circles allow moms to find community, support, advice and peer mentorship in a small group of women with similar wins and challenges. Liftery's holistic approach to the problem of midcareer dropoff benefits both families and employers, and ultimately allows women to rise higher in their careers.

"We're thrilled to be partnering with Liftery to bring Lean In Circles to moms," said Archana Gilravi, SVP Lean In Programs and Partnerships. "Many working mothers have workplace concerns and experiences that are distinct from those of non-parents and could benefit from a mom-focused Circle where they feel safe and understood. We're excited to support this initiative and look forward to helping its participants thrive."

Women interested in joining or leading a Circle can sign up here . Women wanting to be matched with flexwork opportunities can create a profile in the Talent HubBeta. Corporations interested in listing flexible roles in the Liftery Talent Hub can inquire here .

About Liftery

Liftery (formerly Laddrr) is reimagining the landscape for working women — from young adults to empty nesters — so that ten million moms across the globe can keep rising higher. Liftery is the most comprehensive resource hub for planning and managing both children and thriving careers. The platform allows young adults, parents-to-be, parents, corporate managers and policy makers to find vital information and insight to inform their life and career choices, policy making and management decisions. Liftery also provides flexwork opportunities for women, a diverse talent pool for employers, and small group support for working moms. For more information, visit https://liftery.com .

