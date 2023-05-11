Johnson Controls' Katie McGinty named top 50 sustainable business leader

CSO Katie McGinty named to Constellation Research 2023 ESG50 global list of top sustainability executives

Follows year of sustainability milestones at Johnson Controls, on the way to net zero

ESG50 leaders are spearheading sustainability in their fields, through new business models, emerging technologies and ethical, humane leadership

CORK, Ireland, March 11, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Katie McGinty, vice president and chief sustainability and external relations officer at Johnson Controls, (NYSE: JCI), a global leader for smart, healthy, sustainable buildings, has been named to the 2023 Constellation Research ESG50. The ESG50 lists the most influential global executives who are advancing sustainability in their fields through new business models, emerging technologies and ethical, humane leadership. This award follows a year of sustainability milestones at Johnson Controls as the company focused on delivering net zero building technology to tackle the 40% of global emissions caused by buildings.

"Katie is a career climate champion who is driving accelerated climate progress for our company and our customers, with a rare combination of optimism, business prowess, and scientific rigor," says George Oliver, chairman and CEO of Johnson Controls. "At this moment in history, when every action counts, we are fortunate to have a passionate and compassionate people leader who also knows how to put science, technology, financing, and partnership to work to build a sustainable future."

Johnson Controls is creating and deploying technology – the smart building trifecta of energy-efficient equipment, clean electrification and systemic digitalization – to accelerate its own net zero journey. The company already has reduced absolute Scope 1 and 2 emissions by 42%, or more than 455,000 metric tons, on the way to its 2030 Science Based Target initiative (SBTi) target of 55%. The company also is ahead on reducing absolute Scope 3 customer emissions, achieving a reduction of 14%, or more than 18 million metric tons, on the way to its 2030 SBTi target of 16%.

Johnson Controls offers its customers end-to-end advisory, energy-efficient equipment, systemic digitalization, and services designed to make old and new buildings fit for net zero. Simply retrofitting with efficient modern systems can save at least 30 percent to 40 percent in energy, emissions and costs, but the real gamechanger is systemic digitalization. Johnson Controls OpenBlue can double emissions savings by using sensors, edge computing, cloud connectivity and AI analytics to integrate systems and optimize entire buildings.

OpenBlue Net Zero Advisor is an all-in-one tool for carbon footprint assessment, target setting, emissions management, and tracking. It aggregates data from global building portfolios to provide insights on reducing building emissions and to facilitate accurate and transparent global reporting. OpenBlue Enterprise Manager translates building operational data into actionable intelligence, enabling real-time, predictive optimization of individual equipment and whole building systems. It cuts energy needs while seamlessly integrating behind-the-meter renewable energy assets and storage.

Since its launch in 2020, Johnson Controls OpenBlue has earned recognition and awards, including a 2023 IoT Breakthrough Award, for transforming buildings into "intelligent business partners to reduce energy costs, improve the occupant experience and advance net zero goals." Johnson Controls has opened OpenBlue Innovation Centers in locations around the world, inviting business and public leaders to come and see smart, net zero building technology in action, and exchange knowledge on smart, healthy, sustainable building practices.

In addition, the company has introduced "Net Zero Buildings as a Service," a partnership model that allows organizations to deploy technology to start their net zero journeys, without upfront capital costs. "Net Zero Buildings as a Service" guarantees energy savings and pays project costs from the savings. Johnson Controls has used this and other innovative financing structures to help partners and customers cut over 37 million metric tons of emissions, and to save partners over $7.8 billion in energy and operational costs over the course of their projects. Projects can deliver such profound energy savings that they yield returns above project costs – revenue that organizations can invest in business growth.

"Katie McGinty exemplifies the kind of leadership needed right now, with an undaunted vision for a sustainable future, and operating on the proven principle that ESG drives business outperformance," said R "Ray" Wang, founder and CEO of Constellation Research.

McGinty has received numerous awards and recognitions, including honorary doctorates from Muhlenberg University, Dickinson College, and Clarion State University. In 2022, Sustainability Magazine named her one of the Top 10 Woman in Sustainability and in 2023 honored her in the Top 100. WomenInc. Magazine named her one of the Most Influential Women Executives in Corporate America. She was named a Global Leader for Tomorrow by the World Economic Forum, and Woman of the Year by the Women's Council on Energy and the Environment. She serves on the International Steering Committee of the World Sustainable Development Summit, and on the boards of the Energy Futures Initiative, the American Council for an Energy Efficient Economy, and the Scott Institute for Energy Innovation of Carnegie Mellon University.

Johnson Controls has ranked for 16 years as one of the World's Most Ethical Companies. The company has earned a platinum rating from EcoVadis and a top ESG rating from Sustainalytics. CDP, Corporate Knights, and the Financial Times have distinguished Johnson Controls as a climate leader. Johnson Controls has an AAA rating from MSCI and was named to the Clean200 for its high proportion of sustainable revenue. 3BL named Johnson Controls one of the 100 Best Corporate Citizens, and the company was named to Fortune's Change the World list.

