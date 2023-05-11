Jacobs Selected as Program Manager for Orlando International Airport Terminal C

Program will provide critical infrastructure for growing numbers of passengers and engage local workforce

DALLAS, May 11, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Jacobs (NYSE:J) was selected by the Greater Orlando Aviation Authority (GOAA) to provide executive program management and oversight services at Orlando International Airport. Through infrastructure management at the airport's new Terminal C, Jacobs will help GOAA accommodate an additional 10-12 million passengers annually.

The program comes after the airport recorded 50 million passengers in 2022, only the second time in its history, and as air travel climbs to pre-pandemic levels. Jacobs will also oversee projects at Terminal C that paused during the pandemic and proactively identify and resolve risks or issues that could impact operations, schedules, or budgets. GOAA has estimated Phase I Terminal C programs at $750 million.

"With a long history in aviation, Jacobs will help GOAA deliver the infrastructure and services for a world-class experience at Orlando International Airport for the growing number of passengers passing through its gates," said Jacobs People & Places Solutions Americas Senior Vice President Tom Meinhart. "We will also work with local small businesses to make a positive economic impact in the greater Orlando community by being change agents for social and economic inclusion and supplier diversity."

"The Aviation Authority was looking for a national leader with extensive experience and technical expertise in managing aviation and intermodal capital programs," said Greater Orlando Aviation Authority Chief Executive Officer Kevin Thibault. "We look forward to collaborating with Jacobs to manage Terminal C programs and related projects to enhance the experience and the quality expected of a world-class airport facility."

Jacobs will partner with Ardmore Roderick, a local small business enterprise, to deliver the program and plans to identify opportunities to employ and/or contract with local Disadvantaged Business Enterprises. The project will also create jobs for Orlando residents through its workforce development program, including hiring, training and developing the local workforce. Jacobs will collaborate with GOAA's Small Business Development Department to accelerate growth and economic expansion in Orlando, working with the city and other stakeholders to maximize participation in the local business community.

At Jacobs, we're challenging today to reinvent tomorrow by solving the world's most critical problems for thriving cities, resilient environments, mission-critical outcomes, operational advancement, scientific discovery and cutting-edge manufacturing, turning abstract ideas into realities that transform the world for good. With approximately $15 billion in annual revenue and a talent force of more than 60,000, Jacobs provides a full spectrum of professional services including consulting, technical, scientific and project delivery for the government and private sector. Visit jacobs.com and connect with Jacobs on Facebook, Instagram, LinkedIn and Twitter.

