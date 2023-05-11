Fever-Tree, the World's Leading Premium Mixer Brand, Opens Its First U.S. Rooftop Botanical Bar Experience with Chemist Spirits in Asheville, North Carolina

New Fever-Tree Rooftop Botanical Bar at Chemist Spirits' Antidote blossoms in time for Mother's Day

ASHEVILLE, N.C., May 11, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Fever-Tree, the world's leading producer of premium tonics, gingers, and cocktail mixers, will open a new rooftop botanical bar with award-winning Chemist Spirits today in the heart of eclectic downtown Asheville. The rooftop experience will be located at the distillery's three-story prohibition era-themed bar, Antidote , and represents Fever-Tree's first such collaboration with a distillery.

Fever-Tree opens an al fresco rooftop bar with sights, sounds, flavors, and fragrances of a private botanical garden.

The al fresco rooftop bar provides a multi-sensory experience that brings together the sights, sounds, flavors, and fragrances of a private botanical garden escape. Bold florals, verdant live herbs, and beautiful rooftop views serve as the serene backdrop for cocktail fans to enjoy beautifully presented, top-quality hand-crafted mixed drinks from Fever-Tree and Chemist Spirits.

The curated drinks menu brings to life Fever-Tree's mantra, "if ¾ of your drink is the mixer, mix with the best", demonstrating the brand's philosophy of never compromising when it comes to creating the best tasting mixers to enhance the world's best spirits.

"Asheville is an enchanting city known for its natural beauty, breezy mountain climate and exceptional quality and innovation in food and beverage," said Amanda Stein, Vice President of Marketing for Fever-Tree. "The founders of Chemist Spirits share Fever-Tree's commitment to sourcing and creating only the best products that complement and elevate the cocktail experience. Their attention to detail in hand-crafting spirits and designing a highly innovative beverage program match Fever-Tree's dedication to setting the highest quality standard for exceptionally crafted cocktails."

Chemist Spirits' Antidote bar, which is known for its antique interiors, extensive cocktail menu, and charming speakeasy atmosphere, will be home to the colorful Fever-Tree Botanical Bar through fall. The space features a suspended bench swing, ambient lighting, canopied umbrellas and live music during select weekends.

"Fever-Tree is a brand known for going to the ends of the earth for the best ingredients and represents the gold standard for mixers and tonics in serious cocktail culture," said Word, who founded Chemist Spirits in 2018. "Now more than ever, cocktail fans are seeking out quality ingredients, exceptional experiences, and an engaging atmosphere for enjoying precious leisure time. We are very proud to collaborate with Fever-Tree to create an oasis of floral dreams and exquisite cocktails that match this beautiful botanical setting."

Fever-Tree Rooftop Botanical Bar at Chemist Spirits' Antidote

151 Coxe Ave

Hours:

Thursdays: 5 p.m. to 9 p.m.

Fridays and Saturdays: 4 p.m. to 11 p.m.

Sundays: 3 p.m. to 9 p.m.

About Fever-Tree

Founded in 2005, Fever-Tree is the global leading premium brand of carbonated mixers. It procures the world's finest ingredients from across the globe, including quinine from the Democratic Republic of Congo, ginger from Ivory Coast, India and Nigeria, and lemons from Sicily. Since its launch, Fever-Tree has collected a vast number of awards, including the Best Selling & Top Trending Tonic Water for eight consecutive years by Drinks International's surveys of the World's Best Bars. In the U.S. Fever-Tree's portfolio includes 19 mixers, comprising Tonics, Ginger Ales, Ginger Beers and Sparkling as well as Bloody Mary & Margarita mix that are available at leading retailers, bars and restaurants across the country.

About Chemist Spirits

Founded in 2018, Chemist Spirits is distilled and hand-crafted in Asheville, North Carolina. Located in the heart of downtown, Chemist is a fully operational distillery and features a three-level speakeasy, Antidote, on site. Founded by distiller Debbie Word, Chemist produces artisan gin, whiskey and a variety of small-batch spirits using local botanicals and drawing inspiration from pioneering tastemakers in the food and beverage industry. Chemist Spirits was created to honor the real-life chemists and pharmacists who kept distilling alive during Prohibition. These complex and captivating products create an authentic taste of old-world distilling, encasing meticulous skill and knowledge in each bottle to provide a cure for the common cocktail. www.chemistspirits.com | Instagram @ChemistSpirits

