Co-Diagnostics, Inc. Reports First Quarter 2023 Financial Results

Clinical trials for Co-Dx PCR Home™ platform remain on track;

Solid cash position and grant funding support long-term strategy

SALT LAKE CITY, May 11, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Co-Diagnostics, Inc. (NASDAQ: CODX), a molecular diagnostics company with a unique, patented platform for the development of molecular diagnostic tests, announced today financial results for the quarter ended March 31, 2023.

First Quarter 2023 Financial Results:

Revenue of $0.6 million , down from $22.7 million during the prior year primarily due to lower global demand for the Logix Smart™ COVID-19 tests

Gross profit of $0.1 million , representing 16.6% of consolidated revenue

Operating loss of $10.0 million compared to operating income of $9.8 million a year ago, due to lower revenue and continued investments into research and development for the Co-Dx PCR Home™ Platform

Net loss of $5.8 million , compared to net income of $11.7 million in the prior year, representing EPS loss of $0.20 per fully diluted share, compared to EPS of $0.34 in 2022

Adjusted EBITDA loss of $7.2 million

Repurchased 0.3 million shares of common stock at an average price of $1.56 per share for an aggregate purchase price of approximately $0.5 million

Cash, cash equivalents, and marketable securities of $75.3 million as of March 31, 2023

Dwight Egan, Co-Diagnostics' Chief Executive Officer, said, "Our financial performance during the quarter reflects the expected decline in COVID-related sales year-over-year. However, we continue to advance our longer-term strategy, most notably with progress in our clinical evaluations for our Co-Dx PCR Home™ platform. We believe that the innovation of this new platform has been validated after recently receiving notification of various grant awards, which we expect will be the subject of future press releases."

Mr. Egan continued, "Looking ahead, we remain focused in our strategy and will continue to leverage our assets and impressive team to deliver innovative and affordable diagnostic testing solutions. To help guide and measure our progress through the remainder of this year, we have established a set of goals we anticipate achieving. We expect completion of clinical evaluations for our Co-Dx PCR Home™ platform and submission to the FDA by the end of this calendar year. We also anticipate clinical trials for our ABC+RSV tests (both for clinical laboratories and on the new platform) to commence during this upcoming flu season."

*The Co-Dx PCR Home platform is subject to FDA review and is not currently for sale.

About Co-Diagnostics, Inc.:

Co-Diagnostics, Inc., a Utah corporation, is a molecular diagnostics company that develops, manufactures and markets state-of-the-art diagnostics technologies. The Company's technologies are utilized for tests that are designed using the detection and/or analysis of nucleic acid molecules (DNA or RNA). The Company also uses its proprietary technology to design specific tests for its Co-Dx PCR Home™ platform and to locate genetic markers for use in applications other than infectious disease.

Non-GAAP Financial Measures:

This press release contains adjusted EBITDA, which is a non-GAAP measure defined as net income excluding depreciation, amortization, income tax (benefit) expense, net interest (income) expense, stock-based compensation, and one-time transaction related costs. The Company believes that adjusted EBITDA provides useful information to management and investors relating to its results of operations. The Company's management uses this non-GAAP measure to compare the Company's performance to that of prior periods for trend analyses, and for budgeting and planning purposes. The Company believes that the use of adjusted EBITDA provides an additional tool for investors to use in evaluating ongoing operating results and trends and in comparing the Company's financial measures with other companies, many of which present similar non-GAAP financial measures to investors, and that it allows for greater transparency with respect to key metrics used by management in its financial and operational decision-making.

Management does not consider the non-GAAP measure in isolation or as an alternative to financial measures determined in accordance with GAAP. The principal limitation of the non-GAAP financial measure is that it excludes significant expenses that are required by GAAP to be recorded in the Company's financial statements. In order to compensate for these limitations, management presents the non-GAAP financial measure together with GAAP results. Non-GAAP measures should be considered in addition to results prepared in accordance with GAAP, but should not be considered a substitute for, or superior to, GAAP results. A reconciliation table of the net income, the most comparable GAAP financial measure to adjusted EBITDA, is included at the end of this release. The Company urges investors to review the reconciliation and not to rely on any single financial measure to evaluate the company's business.

Forward-Looking Statements:

This press release contains forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements can be identified by words such as "believes," "expects," "estimates," "intends," "may," "plans," "will" and similar expressions, or the negative of these words. Such forward-looking statements are based on facts and conditions as they exist at the time such statements are made and predictions as to future facts and conditions. Forward-looking statements in this release include statements regarding (i) completion of development and FDA submission for approval of the Co-Dx PCR Home platform, (ii) completion of clinical evaluations for our Co-Dx PCR Home platform, and (iii) clinical trials for our ABC+RSV tests to commence during this upcoming flu season. Forward-looking statements are subject to inherent uncertainties, risks and changes in circumstances. Actual results may differ materially from those contemplated or anticipated by such forward-looking statements. Readers of this press release are cautioned not to place undue reliance on any forward-looking statements. There can be no assurance that any of the anticipated results will occur on a timely basis or at all due to certain risks and uncertainties, a discussion of which can be found in our Risk Factors disclosure in our Annual Report on Form 10-K, filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) on March 16, 2023, and in our other filings with the SEC. The Company does not undertake any obligation to update any forward-looking statement relating to matters discussed in this press release, except as may be required by applicable securities laws.

CO-DIAGNOSTICS, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS (Unaudited)





March 31, 2023



December 31, 2022

Assets















Current assets















Cash and cash equivalents

$ 6,359,380



$ 22,973,803

Marketable investment securities



68,920,535





58,289,066

Accounts receivable, net



2,702,196





3,453,723

Inventory, net



5,294,653





5,310,473

Income taxes receivable



1,695,480





1,870,419

Prepaid expenses and other current assets



913,175





761,187

Note receivable



37,500





75,000

Total current assets



85,922,919





92,733,671

Property and equipment, net



2,510,083





2,539,483

Operating lease right-of-use asset



952,176





372,115

Intangible assets, net



26,661,667





26,768,333

Investment in joint venture



950,001





672,679

Total assets

$ 116,996,846



$ 123,086,281

Liabilities and stockholders' equity















Current liabilities















Accounts payable

$ 829,819



$ 952,296

Accrued expenses, current



1,492,611





934,447

Operating lease liability, current



277,290





297,209

Contingent consideration liabilities, current



992,229





1,689,471

Deferred revenue



18,120





-

Total current liabilities



3,610,069





3,873,423

Long-term liabilities















Income taxes payable



1,193,080





1,181,284

Deferred tax liability



203,335





2,417,987

Operating lease liability



658,137





50,708

Contingent consideration liabilities



702,455





1,042,885

Total long-term liabilities



2,757,007





4,692,864

Total liabilities



6,367,076





8,566,287

Commitments and contingencies (Note 10)















Stockholders' equity















Convertible preferred stock, $0.001 par value; 5,000,000 shares authorized; 0 shares issued and outstanding as of March 31, 2023 and December 31, 2022, respectively



-





-

Common stock, $0.001 par value; 100,000,000 shares authorized; 34,823,015 shares issued and 30,632,345 shares outstanding as of March 31, 2023 and 34,754,265 shares issued and 30,872,607 shares outstanding as of December 31, 2022



34,823





34,754

Treasury stock, at cost; 4,190,670 and 3,881,658 shares held as of March 31, 2023 and December 31, 2022, respectively



(14,694,062)





(14,211,866)

Additional paid-in capital



90,641,608





88,472,935

Accumulated other comprehensive income



471,761





293,140

Accumulated earnings



34,175,640





39,931,031

Total stockholders' equity



110,629,770





114,519,994

Total liabilities and stockholders' equity

$ 116,996,846



$ 123,086,281





See accompanying notes to unaudited condensed consolidated financial statements

CO-DIAGNOSTICS, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF OPERATIONS AND COMPREHENSIVE INCOME (LOSS) (Unaudited)





Three Months Ended March 31,





2023



2022

Revenue

$ 601,957



$ 22,699,044

Cost of revenue



502,241





3,281,951

Gross profit



99,716





19,417,093

Operating expenses















Sales and marketing



1,706,331





2,652,148

General and administrative



3,013,965





2,922,195

Research and development



5,014,060





3,771,327

Depreciation and amortization



316,010





247,264

Total operating expenses



10,050,366





9,592,934

Income (loss) from operations



(9,950,650)





9,824,159

Other income















Interest income



202,372





11,393

Realized gain on investments



418,082





-

(Loss) on disposition of assets



-





(93,421)

Gain on remeasurement of acquisition contingencies



1,037,672





3,379,890

Gain (loss) on equity method investment in joint venture



277,322





(21,339)

Total other income



1,935,448





3,276,523

Income (loss) before income taxes



(8,015,202)





13,100,682

Income tax provision (benefit)



(2,259,811)





1,386,087

Net income (loss)

$ (5,755,391)



$ 11,714,595

Other comprehensive income















Change in net unrealized gains on marketable securities, net of tax

$ 178,621



$ -

Total other comprehensive income

$ 178,621



$ -

Comprehensive income (loss)

$ (5,576,770)



$ 11,714,595



















Earnings per common share:















Basic

$ (0.20)



$ 0.35

Diluted

$ (0.20)



$ 0.34

Weighted average shares outstanding:















Basic



29,483,540





33,935,570

Diluted



29,483,540





34,711,476





See accompanying notes to unaudited condensed consolidated financial statements

CO-DIAGNOSTICS, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES GAAP AND NON-GAAP MEASURES (Unaudited)

Reconciliation of net income to adjusted EBITDA:





Three Months Ended March 31,





2023



2022

Net income (loss)

$ (5,755,391)



$ 11,714,595

Interest income



(202,372)





(11,393)

Realized gain on investments



(418,082)





-

Depreciation and amortization



316,010





247,264

Transaction costs



-





133

Change in fair value of contingent consideration



(1,037,672)





-

Stock-based compensation expense



2,168,742





1,375,097

Income tax provision



(2,259,811)





1,386,087

Adjusted EBITDA

$ (7,188,576)



$ 14,711,783



