World Fuel Converts Diesel-Powered Refueling Vehicles into All Electric Refuellers that Deliver First SAF at Toulon Hyères Airport

World Fuel Services (World Fuel) converts diesel-powered refueling trucks into all-electric refueling trucks.

All-electric refueling trucks deliver Neste MY Sustainable Aviation Fuel™ (SAF) at Toulon Hyères Airport by VINCI Airports (LFTH/TLN).

Commercial and business aviation operators can now fuel with SAF at Toulon Hyères Airport.

Developing emission-free solutions like all-electric refueling trucks reflects World Fuel's ongoing commitment to developing innovative sustainability solutions for the aviation industry.

HOUSTON, May 10, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Toulon Hyères Airport by VINCI Airports (LFTH/TLN) deployed World Fuel's all-electric refueling trucks converted from existing diesel-powered refuelers, an innovative reuse concept created by World Fuel. These redesigned all-electric vehicles are distributing Neste MY Sustainable Aviation Fuel™ (SAF) made available for the first time to business and commercial operators, at Toulon Hyères Airport (Toulon Hyères).

World Fuel recently converted diesel-powered refueling trucks into all-electric refuellers at Toulon Hyères to deliver sustainable aviation fuel for commercial and business aviation operators. (PRNewswire)

Our mission is to enable customers and partners in the aviation sector to adopt sustainable practices.

"World Fuel's mission is to enable customers and partners in the aviation sector to adopt sustainable practices and decarbonize their operations. We commend Toulon Hyères airport for their leadership by setting a great example for others to follow," says Duncan Storey, vice president, supply aviation Europe, World Fuel Services. "Our shared vision of a sustainable future has propelled us to expand our traditional services beyond renewables such as SAF, solar, and electricity into developing sustainable equipment for airport operations through electrifying traditionally carbon-intensive refueling vehicles."

In developing the decarbonization plan for Toulon Hyères airport, World Fuel sought to lower the carbon intensity of the airport's fueling operations in a comprehensive and holistic manner. This meant that rather than simply procuring new electric vehicles for the site, the World Fuel team pioneered an innovative concept of reusing diesel-powered refuelers and electrifying them to avoid the waste associated with the disposal of the existing trucks. These fully electric trucks, complete with an electric drive train and integrated pumping capability, serve to effectively eliminate carbon emissions during aircraft refueling.

Toulon Hyères will also benefit from easier maintenance due to the all-electric drive train and fast retrofit operation to reduce downtime. Furthering their commitment to decarbonizing operations, World Kinect Energy Services, World Fuel's sustainability division, has also installed solar panels on top of Toulon Hyères' fueling office.

"The addition of this new SAF offering and electrification of our refueling operations in collaboration with World Fuel demonstrates VINCI Airports' commitment to decarbonizing air transport and sustainable mobility," says Ms. Basma Jarbouai, director, Toulon Hyères Airport. "The availability of biofuels for all our customers at Toulon Hyères Airport is the crossing of an important milestone that will allow them to operate in ever more environmentally friendly conditions."

Since 2015, World Fuel has delivered more than 39 million gallons of SAF to business and commercial aviation customers worldwide. Developing emission-free solutions like the all-electric refueling truck is just one of many steps World Fuel has taken to support sustainable airport operations and broaden the adoption of cleaner fuels like SAF. Visit aviation.wfscorp.com/sustainability to learn more.

About World Fuel Services

Headquartered in Miami, Florida, World Fuel Services is a global energy management company involved in providing supply fulfillment, energy procurement advisory services, and transaction and payment management solutions to commercial and industrial customers worldwide. World Fuel Services sells and delivers liquid fuels, natural gas, electricity, renewable energy, and other sustainability solutions to its clients at more than 8,000 locations in more than 200 countries and territories through its Marine, Aviation, and World Kinect Energy Services divisions. For more information, visit www.wfscorp.com or www.world-kinect.com.

