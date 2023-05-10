SCIENTIFIC DATA POINTS TO THE MOST IMPORTANT SUPPLEMENT

Read more from Vireo Systems, Inc

NASHVILLE, Tenn., May 10, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- As research continues to emerge, a meta-analysis of various peer-reviewed data and published studies points to one compound being arguably the most important supplement for overall health.

The Office of Dietary Supplements, part of the National Institutes of Health, reports that Americans consume approximately $60 billion in supplements each year. While the most popular supplements vitamin D, magnesium, fish oil, CoQ10, probiotics, turmeric, calcium, zinc, and others are important, none of these really matter if our cells don't have the necessary energy to effectively use these nutrients. And the rate-limiting molecule for driving optimal cellular energy is creatine , making it the key foundational building block of health.

Athletes have long turned to creatine for additional muscle energy, but now many more benefits are understood. For instance, the brain uses 20% of the body's creatine just to think, which makes creatine extremely important for brain functions, for promoting healthy neurons, and for memory. Recent research has also demonstrated that the immune system depends on creatine to power the T cells that keep us healthy. Even sexual virility is shown to be enhanced by creatine.

Mark Faulkner, of Vireo Systems, Inc., the only company that has a plant for American made creatine, recently stated, "Because creatine has been popular among athletes, many have thought it was a type of steroid when, in fact, it's a naturally occurring molecule that recycles energy in cells and helps fight cellular fatigue. Our bodies crave creatine, but many people's diets are short of creatine."

Creatine has been involved in numerous studies that demonstrate and measure its impact on health such as:

Creatine monohydrate is the most common creatine supplement. It's the form that has been around the longest and it is also one of the lowest cost forms. However, one issue with creatine monohydrate was highlighted in a study by Dr. Donald Miller that showed the recommended creatine monohydrate dose of 3-5 grams per day resulted in nearly 85% of the compound simply being excreted because the body isn't able to absorb it well. As Dr. Miller explained, "Contrary to previous beliefs about creatine absorption, it appears only about 15% of creatine monohydrate is getting into the bloodstream."

Other studies show that newer forms of creatine are more efficient and have higher absorption. In a study by Gufford, the solubility of various creatine types showed the most bioavailable, best absorbed form was creatine hydrochloride or "concentrated creatine". Creatine HCl had approximately 41 times greater solubility than creatine monohydrate. And in a study presented to the International Society of Sports Nutrition, data demonstrated this improved solubility resulted in 70% more absorption into the bloodstream compared to creatine monohydrate.

While most creatine comes from China, Vireo domestically manufactures CON-CRĒT® creatine and other holistic products for people and pets. CON-CRĒT® creatine HCl is available in powder, capsule, and soon, gummy form; and is available online and at Walmart.

