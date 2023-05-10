The City of Sault Ste Marie, MI introduces 100% mobile pay parking with Passport

Passport Parking app now available to use at all on and off-street parking spaces

SAULT STE MARIE, Mich., May 10, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The City of Sault Ste Marie is launching an easier way to pay for parking with Passport, a mobility software and payments company that is trusted by cities to manage their parking and mobility infrastructure. Beginning today, the Passport Parking app will be the only accepted form of payment for all on and off-street parking spaces throughout the City.

Paying to park through Passport Parking is convenient and simple. After downloading the free app, a user enters the respective zone number, license plate number and the desired length of time for parking. App users can receive notifications when their sessions are about to expire, extend their sessions remotely, and view receipts and parking history.

"Passport's technology gives us more insight into how our parking services are being utilized, so that we can continue to improve the parking experience while reducing our reliance on costly hardware," says Robin Troyer, Deputy City Manager. "From hiking, to shopping, to enjoying entertainment, providing an easier way to pay to park will empower our community to enjoy doing whatever it is that they enjoy most in Sault Ste Marie."

Cities across North America trust Passport's mobility management platform to power and operate mobile pay parking, parking enforcement, digital permitting, payments and more. With Passport's technology in place, the City of Sault Ste Marie can centralize its parking data to operate more efficiently and improve the parking experience with an integrated solution.

"The demand for contactless payment options continues to rise – especially for everyday tasks, such as parking," says Jake Breig, Passport account executive. "In addition to offering the community a convenient way to pay for parking, we are thrilled to enable the City of Sault Ste Marie to collect, aggregate and visualize its parking and mobility data in one central location through our platform."

The Passport Parking app is free to download from the App Store and Google Play . Users can also manage their parking online at passportparking.com .

About Passport

Passport is a mobility software and payments company that builds solutions to centrally manage complexities at the curb. Based in Charlotte, North Carolina, Passport is trusted by more than 800 cities, universities and agencies, including Chicago, Toronto, Los Angeles and Miami. Passport's mobility management platform helps cities manage parking and mobility infrastructure, creating more livable, equitable communities. One of the fastest-growing companies on the Inc. 5000 and Deloitte Technology Fast 500 lists, Passport was also the 2021 Fintech category winner for the NC Tech Association's Industry Driven award.

