OKX Launches 'The System Needs a Rewrite' Global Brand Campaign

NEW YORK, May 9, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- OKX, the leading self-managed Web3 wallet app and a presenting partner of Tribeca Festival, today launched a new global brand campaign entitled "The System Needs a Rewrite," which boldly challenges the status quo and advocates for a new paradigm led by Web3 self-managed technology to replace existing centralized systems.

The campaign aims to grow OKX's existing base of Web3 entrants and its growing Web3 ecosystem, including the OKX Wallet, its decentralized exchange (DEX), NFT Marketplace, Web3 Earn and more. The campaign was produced in collaboration with BBDO New York, OKX's creative agency of record, and is being distributed globally via digital, print and out-of-home formats.

Youtube link: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=aMfyu01QOWc

Haider Rafique, Chief Marketing Officer of OKX, said: "There are two camps of thoughts. One side suggests we update existing systems to create a better world. The other believes we need a system re-write. Our new campaign is a nod to those who believe we need to re-write the system into Web3. We envision a world where we all have more control, mobility and various ways to trade our assets. A world where software allows us to be our own bank, to be interoperable and to trade without any intermediaries. We are here to contribute to building this future. This campaign is the preamble to the first-of-its-kind Web3 products we'll release this year."

OKX has greatly expanded its Web3 offerings to meet the needs of beginners and experts alike. These include:

OKX Wallet : The world's most powerful, secure and versatile crypto wallet which gives users access to over 50 blockchains while allowing them to take custody of their own funds. The world's most powerful, secure and versatilewallet which gives users access to over 50 blockchains while allowing them to take custody of their own funds.

DEX : A cross-chain decentralized exchange which aggregates nearly 200 other DEXs, with 200,000+ coins on more than 10 blockchains available. A cross-chain decentralized exchange which aggregates nearly 200 other DEXs, with 200,000+ coins on more than 10 blockchains available.

NFT Marketplace : A multi-chain, zero-fee NFT marketplace that gives users access to NFT listings across seven top-tier marketplaces including OpenSea, MagicEden, LooksRare and Blur. A multi-chain, zero-fee NFT marketplace that gives users access to NFT listings across seven top-tier marketplaces including OpenSea, MagicEden, LooksRare and Blur.

Web3 Earn: A powerful DeFi platform that supports earning and staking on 80 protocols across nine chains. A powerful DeFi platform that supports earning and staking on 80 protocols across nine chains.

"Rewrite the System" follows last year's "What is OKX" global campaign, which introduced the new OKX brand to global audiences alongside Manchester City F.C. manager Pep Guardiola, Formula 1 driver Daniel Ricciardo and Olympic medalist Scotty James.

About OKX

OKX is the second largest global crypto exchange by trading volume and a leading Web3 ecosystem. Trusted by more than 50 million global users, OKX is known for being one of the fastest and most reliable crypto trading apps for traders everywhere.

OKX's leading self-custody solutions include the Web3-compatible OKX Wallet , which allows users greater control of their assets while expanding access to DEXs, NFT marketplaces, DeFi, GameFi and thousands of dApps.

OKX partners with a number of the world's top brands and athletes, including: English Premier League champions Manchester City F.C., McLaren Formula 1, The Tribeca Festival, golfer Ian Poulter, Olympian Scotty James, and F1 driver Daniel Ricciardo.

OKX is committed to transparency and security and publishes its Proof of Reserves on a monthly basis.

THIS ANNOUNCEMENT IS PROVIDED FOR INFORMATIONAL PURPOSES ONLY. IT IS NOT INTENDED TO PROVIDE ANY INVESTMENT, TAX, OR LEGAL ADVICE, NOR SHOULD IT BE CONSIDERED AN OFFER TO PURCHASE, SELL, OR HOLD DIGITAL ASSETS. DIGITAL ASSETS, INCLUDING STABLECOINS, INVOLVE A HIGH DEGREE OF RISK, CAN FLUCTUATE GREATLY, AND CAN EVEN BECOME WORTHLESS. OKX IS NOT REGULATED BY THE FCA, THUS, PROTECTIONS SUCH AS THE FINANCIAL OMBUDSMAN SERVICE OR FINANCIAL SERVICES COMPENSATION SCHEME WILL NOT BE AVAILABLE. YOU SHOULD CONSIDER WHETHER YOU UNDERSTAND HOW CRYPTO WORKS AND WHETHER TRADING OR HOLDING DIGITAL ASSETS IS SUITABLE FOR YOU IN LIGHT OF YOUR FINANCIAL CONDITION. PROFITS MAY BE SUBJECT TO CAPITAL GAINS TAX. OKX DOES NOT GUARANTEE THE PERFORMANCE OF ANY DIGITAL ASSET AND PAST PERFORMANCE DOES NOT INDICATE FUTURE RESULTS. PLEASE CONSULT YOUR LEGAL/TAX/INVESTMENT PROFESSIONAL FOR QUESTIONS ABOUT YOUR SPECIFIC CIRCUMSTANCES.

