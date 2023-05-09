MILLER HIGH LIFE AND THE PLANTERS® BRAND ARE "A MATCH MADE IN THE HIGH LIFE"

From a nutty, new merch line to the opportunity to win a year's worth of beer and peanuts,

CHICAGO, May 9, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Miller High Life and the maker of the Planters® brand are teaming up to toast life's simple pleasures. For more than a century, these iconic brands have been the cornerstone of good times spent together, whether it's at a dive bar, ballpark or backyard.

Miller High Life and Planters® Brand Team Up for a Match Made in the High Life (PRNewswire)

So, for the first time ever, the makers of the two brands are coming together to kick summer off right with "A Match Made in the High Life," a new partnership that includes co-branded merch, retail displays and a national-consumer promotion.

Through Sept 5, fans can scan the QR code on limited-edition Miller High Life packaging for a chance to win one of two grand prizes — everything you need to create the ultimate dive-bar experience, including a year's supply of Miller High Life and Planters® peanuts along with a $500 shop-site gift card to purchase bar accessories and items from the new line of limited-edition Miller High Life x Planters® brand merch collection. Consumers will also have the chance to instant win an exclusive Miller High Life x Planters® brand T-shirt.

"These two iconic American brands have both quality products and passionate fan bases," said Lucy Bloxam, Global Brand Marketing Manager at Molson Coors Beverage Company. "It's such a perfect collaboration because our fans were already enjoying High Life and Planters® products together everywhere from the ballpark to the bar, and now we get to formally acknowledge that perfect match."

This new partnership will be seen everywhere that consumers purchase Miller High Life and Planters® peanuts, from co-branded, retail displays and limited-edition packs in store, to MR. PEANUT® x Miller High Life neon signs and coasters in bars nationwide. Beer and peanut enthusiasts alike can also snag items from the new Miller High Life x Planters® brand merchandise collection, which includes co-branded shirts, hats, sweatshirts and barware.

"A Match Made in the High Life is much more than just a partnership between two iconic American brands," said Yemi Gilland, associate brand manager for the Planters® brand. "It's a celebration of the moments that bring us together – whether it's a backyard barbeque or a night out at the local bar. We're excited to join forces with Miller High Life to create an unforgettable summer experience for our fans."

All summer long, fans can scan the QR code on select Miller High Life packaging or visit matchmadeinthehighlife.com for a chance to win. NO PURCHASE NECESSARY. PROMOTION ends on 9/5/23 at 11:59 PM ET. Open only to legal residents of 50 U.S. (D.C) who are 21 years or older. "Free Miller High Life and Planters® peanuts for a Year" Grand Prize will be fulfilled as a check and is calculated based on the average price of 1 twelve pack of Miller High Life beer and 2 16 oz. jars of Planters® Dry Roasted Peanuts per week for 52 weeks. Click here for Official Rules, including how to enter, odds, prize details and restrictions. Void where prohibited.

To shop the Miller High Life x Planters® Brand co-branded merchandise collection, shell-ebrate "A Match Made in the High Life" here.

ABOUT MOLSON COORS BEVERAGE COMPANY

For more than two centuries, Molson Coors has been brewing beverages that unite people for all of life's moments. From Coors Light, Miller Lite, Molson, Carling, and Staropramen to Coors Banquet, Blue Moon Belgian White, Leinenkugel's Summer Shandy, Vizzy Hard Seltzer, Topo Chico Hard Seltzer, Simply Spiked Lemonade, Creemore Springs and more, Molson Coors produces some of the most beloved and iconic beer brands ever made. While the company's history is rooted in beer, Molson Coors offers a modern portfolio that expands beyond the beer aisle with sparkling cocktails, canned wine, kombucha, cider and more.

Molson Coors Beverage Company is a publicly traded company that operates through Molson Coors North America and Molson Coors Europe, and is traded on the New York and Canadian Stock Exchange (TAP). The company's commitment to raising industry standards and leaving a positive imprint on our employees, consumers, communities and the environment is reflected in Our Beer Print and our 2025 sustainability targets. To learn more about Molson Coors Beverage Company, visit molsoncoors.com.

ABOUT HORMEL FOODS — Inspired People. Inspired Food.™

Hormel Foods Corporation, based in Austin, Minn., is a global branded food company with over $12 billion in annual revenue across more than 80 countries worldwide. Its brands include Planters®, SKIPPY®, SPAM®, Hormel® Natural Choice®, Applegate®, Justin's®, WHOLLY®, Hormel® Black Label®, Columbus®, Jennie-O® and more than 30 other beloved brands. The company is a member of the S&P 500 Index and the S&P 500 Dividend Aristocrats, was named on the "Global 2000 World's Best Employers" list by Forbes magazine for three years, is one of Fortune magazine's most admired companies, has appeared on the "100 Best Corporate Citizens" list by 3BL Media 13 times, and has received numerous other awards and accolades for its corporate responsibility and community service efforts. The company lives by its purpose statement — Inspired People. Inspired Food.™ — to bring some of the world's most trusted and iconic brands to tables across the globe. For more information, visit www.hormelfoods.com and http://csr.hormelfoods.com/.

