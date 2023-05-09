EASTERSEALS AND CARESOURCE ANNOUNCE TEN EASTERSEALS AFFILIATE BENEFICIARIES TO RECEIVE FIRST WAVE OF GRANTS FROM CARESOURCE'S $2.55M MULTI-YEAR NATIONAL GIFT TO EASTERSEALS -- Funding Focused on Supporting Critical Home- and Community-Based Services for People with Disabilities

EASTERSEALS AND CARESOURCE ANNOUNCE TEN EASTERSEALS AFFILIATE BENEFICIARIES TO RECEIVE FIRST WAVE OF GRANTS FROM CARESOURCE'S $2.55M MULTI-YEAR NATIONAL GIFT TO EASTERSEALS -- Funding Focused on Supporting Critical Home- and Community-Based Services for People with Disabilities

CHICAGO, May 9, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Easterseals, one of the nation's leading providers of services and advocacy for 61 million Americans with disabilities, and CareSource, a nationally recognized leader in managed care with a legacy of providing quality health care coverage for Medicaid consumers, have announced ten Easterseals Affiliates to benefit from initial funding from the national $2.55 million donation to Easterseals announced by CareSource in late 2022.

Easterseals logo (PRNewswire)

Annual CareSource grants of $725,000 will support the work of select Easterseals Affiliates nationwide, the work of Easterseals' National Office, and the organization's Project on Education and Community Health Equity, an initiative focused on addressing the educational and healthcare needs of children with disabilities, including children with disabilities of color, so they are kindergarten ready and can reach their full potential.

The ten Easterseals Affiliates to benefit from the first round of CareSource funding in 2023 include:

Easterseals Arkansas will receive a grant of $45,000 to support early intervention therapies as well as early education and care services through home- and community-based services throughout the state.





Easterseals North Georgia will receive $45,000 to support early intervention therapies and early education and care programs throughout metropolitan Atlanta and four counties in northeast Georgia .





Easterseals Iowa will receive $45,000 to support services at Camp Sunnyside in Des Moines .





Easterseals MORC will receive $45,000 for integrated behavioral health services and Autism Spectrum Disorder therapies at its Autism Comprehensive Care Center.





Easterseals Greater Houston will receive $45,000 to support its High School High Tech Program which educates, mentors, and helps students gain the skills they need to graduate from high school before transitioning to employment or higher education.





Easterseals Goodwill Miami Valley in CareSource's headquarters city of Dayton (OH) will receive a grant of $35,000 for their early childhood screening services and mental health program.





Easterseals Florida will receive $30,000 to support its STRIVE (Skills Training Results in Vocational Employment) Program to train people with disabilities, including veterans and older adults, for jobs in the hospitality industry and plans to enhance the program to include jobs in the health care sector.





Easterseals Northeast Central Florida will receive a grant of $30,000 to support its Family Intensive Training (FIT) Program to provide low-income families with 10-12 hours of autism services.





Easterseals Southwest Florida will receive $30,000 to support educational services at its Easterseals Academy for children with intellectual and physical disabilities.





Easterseals Central and Southeast Ohio will receive $10,000 to support its Dolly Parton Imagination Library which promotes literacy among children from birth to age five in seven counties in their service area.

Another round of funding for Easterseals Affiliates' programs and services will be announced in late 2023.

"We are so grateful to CareSource for its support of Easterseals and specifically for its funding of our Affiliates' services which help break down barriers that often prevent people with disabilities from realizing full equity, inclusion, and access to healthcare, education, employment, and community," said Easterseals President and CEO Kendra Davenport. "CareSource's commitment to providing health and life services for more than 30 years to individuals with disabilities who rely on Medicaid to lead healthy lives makes them a perfect partner to Easterseals."

"CareSource is proud to support the unique and innovative work of Easterseals affiliates across the country to improve the lives of the people they serve and strengthen the communities around them," said Erhardt Preitauer, CareSource president and chief executive officer and a member of the Easterseals national board of directors. "As mission-driven nonprofits, Easterseals and CareSource share a goal of empowering these local affiliates to provide exceptional services to meet the needs of millions living with disabilities as well as veterans, and seniors, all while improving health equity."

CareSource operates a network of health plans that currently serves members in seven states. The company recently expanded its national footprint and ability to serve more members with complex needs by acquiring The Columbus Organization, which partners with health care agencies and provider organizations in 12 states to support individuals with intellectual/developmental disabilities and behavioral health challenges through its staffing, quality improvement and care coordination services.

About Easterseals

Easterseals is leading the way to full equity, inclusion, and access through life-changing disability and community services. For more than 100 years, we have worked tirelessly with our partners to enhance quality of life and expand local access to healthcare, education, and employment opportunities. And we won't rest until every one of us is valued, respected, and accepted. Through our national network of Affiliates, Easterseals provides essential services and on-the-ground supports to more than 1.5 million people each year – from early childhood programs for the critical first five years, to autism services, medical rehabilitation and employment programs, veterans' services, and more. Our public education, policy, and advocacy initiatives positively shape perceptions and address the urgent and evolving needs of the one in four Americans living with disabilities today. Together, we're empowering people with disabilities, families, and communities to be full and equal participants in society. To learn more, visit www.easterseals.com .

About CareSource

CareSource is a nonprofit, nationally recognized managed care organization with over 2.3 million members. Headquartered in Dayton, Ohio, since its founding in 1989, CareSource administers one of the largest Medicaid managed care plans in the U.S. The organization offers health insurance, including Medicaid, Health Insurance Marketplace and Medicare products. As a mission-driven organization, CareSource is transforming health care with innovative programs that address the social determinants of health, health equity, prevention, and access to care. For more information, visit www.caresource.com , follow @caresource on Twitter, or like CareSource on Facebook.

CareSource Logo (PRNewswire)

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE Easterseals