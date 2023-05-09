THE D2 SUMMIT CHAMPIONSHIP CROWNS NEW CHAMPIONS AND UNVEILS NEW MASCOT AT WALT DISNEY WORLD® RESORT IN ORLANDO, FL

MEMPHIS, Tenn., May 9, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Varsity Spirit, the global leader in cheerleading, dance team and band apparel, camps, and competitions, and a division of Varsity Brands, the premier company in team sports, school spirit, and achievement recognition – is pleased to announce the successful conclusion of The D2 Summit Championship. The championship took place May 5-7, 2023, at the ESPN Wide World of Sports Complex at the Walt Disney World® Resort, marking a milestone for small gym divisions in all star cheerleading.

Varsity Spirit (PRNewsFoto/Varsity Brands) (PRNewswire)

The D2 Summit Championship was founded by Varsity All Star in 2015, exclusively for small gym divisions in all star cheerleading. These are defined as having one gym location and 125 athletes or less registered in a gym's cheer program at the time of competition. The goal of the competition is to help small cheer gyms grow their programs and spotlight their accomplishments.

This year, all star cheerleading programs from across the U.S. traveled to the ESPN Wide World of Sports Complex to compete in a one-of-a-kind competition experience. The State Farm Field House, Visa Athletic Center, and The AdventHealth Arena hosted the championship. The venue is unique as the first-ever building designed to host cheer and dance events. The 2023 D2 Summit Championship was a success, with the unveiling of the official Varsity All Star Summit Championships mascot, Summie, new Varsity Pinnacle Award winners presented, and new D2 Summit champions crowned. This year's event hosted over 1,200 teams and nearly 15,000 athletes, with more than 25,000 spectators.

"We are thrilled about the traditions that have developed as a result of the D2 Summit, and having created a world stage where athletes and teams can celebrate their hard work, dedication, and talent," said John Newby, Executive VP and General Manager of Varsity All Star. "The athletes, gym owners, and coaches spend countless hours preparing for these memorable moments in time, and the Walt Disney World® Resort is the perfect backdrop to commemorate their season, together, in a prestigious, celebratory, and competitive way."

Full results, including division champions, are available on Varsity TV, a website dedicated to exclusive live coverage and video libraries of Varsity Spirit cheer and dance competitions. Varsity All Star live streamed the event all weekend on Varsity TV, and videos of the routines are available for fans who were otherwise unable to attend. For more information on the D2 Summit Championship, please visit varsity.com.

About Varsity Spirit

Memphis-based Varsity Spirit, the driving force behind cheerleading's dynamic transformation into the high-energy, athletic activity it is today, is the leading global source for all things spirit, including cheerleading, dance team and performing arts. A division of Varsity Brands, Varsity Spirit is a leader in uniform innovation, as well as educational camps, clinics and competitions, impacting more than a million athletes each year. Focused on safety, entertainment and traditional school leadership, Varsity Spirit's employees have been dedicated to celebrating spirit through its brands since 1974. For more information about Varsity Spirit or Varsity Brands, please visit varsity.com or varsitybrands.com.

About Varsity Brands

With a mission to inspire achievement and create memorable experiences for young people, Varsity Brands elevates the student experience, promotes participation and celebrates achievement through three unique but interrelated businesses: BSN SPORTS, a Varsity Sport Brand; Varsity Spirit; and Herff Jones, A Varsity Achievement Brand. Together, these entities promote personal, school and community pride through their customizable products and programs to elementary and middle schools, high schools, and colleges and universities, as well as church organizations, professional and collegiate sports teams and corporations. Through its dedicated employees and independent representatives, Varsity Brands reaches its individual and institutional customers each year through competitions, camps and sales.

