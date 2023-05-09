Confie Acquires Estrella Insurance, Expanding its Franchising Division

HUNTINGTON BEACH, Calif., May 9, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Confie, the largest personal lines insurance distribution company in the U.S., announces the acquisition of Estrella Insurance to its non-standard national brand Freeway Insurance. Confie's latest acquisition significantly expands its footprint in Florida and their franchise division.

Estrella Insurance operates more than 190 locations across Florida, California, Arizona, Texas, and Colorado. For over 40 years, they have provided affordable insurance solutions and exceptional service to their customers. Their product portfolio includes auto, home, commercial, business, life, and health. Estrella will continue to operate under its current brand, and Confie will retain all current employees with their acquisition.

"Estrella has built a strong franchising model well-known among Hispanic consumers, and business owners alike. We are excited to welcome them into our ever-growing family," said Cesar Soriano, Confie CEO. "Franchising allows us to broaden our customer reach, and accelerate our growth into new markets. Americans are entrepreneurial by nature and we proudly will offer them the choice between three trustworthy brands."

In 2022, Freeway Insurance introduced franchising opportunities to entrepreneurs. With more than 530 retail stores nationwide, business owners get access to the company's established business model, respected brand, a wide range of national and regional insurance carriers, and back-office resources. Shortly after, Confie acquired Velox Insurance in December 2021. Velox primarily offers franchising to business owners in the Georgia market.

"Our franchise partners are family, and their success is our success. It was important to find the right partner that would support both our brand, customers, and our growth plan," said Nick Estrella Jr., Estrella's CEO. "Confie is a highly respected organization with years of industry knowledge and forward momentum. It was a perfect fit for Estrella."

In addition to its acquisitions, Confie recently announced the expansion of its business process outsourcing division (BPO) with the launch of a new service center in Tijuana, being ranked #1 Personal Lines Leader by Insurance Journal for a seventh straight year and the expansion of their InsureOne brand by way of an agency network for independent insurance agents.

"Confie's expansion plans rely on strategic acquisitions and we welcome that challenge," said Chad Maxwell, SVP, mergers & acquisitions, Confie. "Identifying places where we can strengthen our presence helps us accomplish growth and development, and we are actively seeking great partners to join the Confie family."

Established in 2008, Confie is the nation's leading personal lines insurance distribution company. Today, Confie meets customers wherever they are – with more than 750+ retail locations in 23 states, the Bluefire general agency, and a telephone and online shared service center servicing all 50 states. With flexible insurance options, outstanding value, and convenient service, Confie's aspiration is to be the most trusted source of insurance solutions so our customers can have peace of mind. Confie is a portfolio company of Alliant. For more information about Confie, visit www.confie.com.

Established in 1987, Freeway offers insurance policies via a "click, call, or come-in" approach that provides customers coverage throughout the United States. The company is constantly researching, growing and diversifying product offerings to stay responsive to the ever-evolving insurance market. Freeway offers a wide range of plans, from the most basic to premium plans, in auto, truck, commercial vehicle, fire, flood, homeowners, renters, small commercial, motorcycle, and recreational vehicle insurance products. In 2008, Freeway Insurance joined Confie, the leading national personal lines insurance distribution company. Today, Freeway Insurance services customers in more than 500 offices. Freeway consumers access Freeway Insurance through neighborhood Freeway offices, as well as by visiting www.freewayinsurance.com or by calling (800) 777-5620.

Miami-based Estrella Insurance is a property and casualty insurance franchisor and a trusted leader among consumers and insurance companies by providing simple, cost-effective insurance solutions across its auto, home, commercial, business, life, and health insurance portfolios. With more than 190 offices across the U.S., it is consistently ranked as a top franchise opportunity with a proven business model that allows owners to focus directly on customer support and community engagement. For more information about Estrella Insurance, visit www.estrellainsurance.com.

