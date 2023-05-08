Sony Electronics Launches Two New Wireless Speakers, the Powerful Party Speaker SRS-XV800 and the Compact SRS-XB100

The new SRS-XV800 with powerful omni-directional sound and ambient lighting takes parties to a new level, while the SRS-XB100 offers powerful sound in a compact design

SAN DIEGO, May 8, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Sony Electronics Inc. today announced two new wireless speakers, the SRS-XV800 and the SRS-XB100. The new SRS-XV800 speaker is built to party with loud and clear sound. Whether hosting an epic party or enjoying a movie or TV show, this speaker provides a powerful, room-filling sound. The new SRS-XB100 is a small wireless speaker that packs a powerful, clear sound with incredible portability.

SRS-XV800 –

Powerful surround sound for bigger parties

Life should be lived at full volume. Turn up the music to full volume and dance all night with friends to clear and rich sound with the SRS-XV800. This model features Omni-directional Party Sound that carries powerful sound to every corner of the room. Five tweeters deliver clear sound to both the front and rear of the speaker.1,2 Plus, it's all backed up with higher clarity, less distortion and punchy bass thanks to dual X-Balanced Speaker Units.

Sony's X-Balanced Speaker unit features an almost rectangular diaphragm that not only maximises the area of the speaker diaphragm but also increases sound pressure for deeper and punchier bass, less distortion and greater vocal clarity for a richer, clearer and more rewarding listening experience.

Big sound on the move

With a built-in battery of up to 25 hours of listening time1, the SRS-XV800 will keep the music going all night. If the speaker is running out of battery, there's no need to worry. With the speaker's quick charging, users can get up to 3 hours of playing time from just 10 minutes of charging.2

The built-in wheels and handle on the SRS-XV800 allows for an easy roll all the way to the party. Whenever moving the speaker simply take hold of the convenient carry handle and tilt it back.

Indirect illumination produces ambient light, lighting up the room in a way that matches anyone's unique style. Create an immersive experience by simply playing music through the speaker, as the lights will automatically sync to the beat and rhythm of the music, creating a captivating display of colors. 3,4

Enhance the viewing experience

Thanks to deep bass and room-filling sound provided by Sony's unique TV Sound Booster consumers will get a sound so real, it will feel like they've entered the world on the screen.6

A combination of TV sound and the SRS-XV800's two rear tweeters and X-Balanced Speaker Units boost the TV watching experience by enhancing the deep bass and realistic high-frequencies. The sound waves bounce off the walls to surround the listener with sound. The TV Sound Booster function lets users enjoy the enhanced sound of audio-visual contents, such as live performance videos and movies, and immerses them in everything they're watching.6

A portable, plug-in party-starter

The SRS-XV800 also features karaoke and guitar input, intuitive and illuminated touch panel, water resistant IPX4 rating5 and Bluetooth® Fast Pair2 for Android™ making it even easier to listen to music no matter the location.

Sony | Music Center and Fiestable

The new SRS-XV800 is compatible with both Sony | Music Center and Fiestable apps.3 With Sony | Music Center users can select playlists, change lighting patterns, and sound modes all from the dance floor. Fiestable allows access to fun features to help create the ultimate party atmosphere, such as making a playlist, karaoke functions including Voice Changer and Echo, plus DJ control to add sound effects.

SRS-XB100 –

A small wireless speaker that packs a powerful, clear sound

The SRS-XB100 speaker is great for those on the move. The speaker includes a passive radiator for powerful sound and offers clear sound even at high volumes thanks to the off-centre diaphragm. Don't be fooled by its compact shape, this compact speaker packs an impressive wide spreading sound. The Sound Diffusion Processor expands sound in any space, with its DSP technology.

The SRS-XB100 has up to 16 hours of battery life7, is water-resistant and dustproof with an IP67 rating8 and comes with a durable exterior and multi-way strap so it's perfect for life on the go. Whether at home or out and about, the built-in microphone offers hands-free calling straight through the speaker. The speaker also includes Echo Cancelling, which allows two people to talk at the same time without cutting off either of them.

Pricing and availability

The SRS-XV800 will be available for preorder on 5/8 at select retailers and available for purchase on 5/15. It will be sold for approximately $649 USD and $799 CAD at Sony Electronics, Amazon, and other Sony authorized retailers.

The SRS-XB100 will be available for preorder on 5/8 and available for purchase on 5/22. It will be sold for $59 USD and $79 CAD. It will be sold at Sony Electronics, Amazon, and other Sony authorized retailers.

About Sony Electronics Inc.

Sony Electronics is a subsidiary of Sony Corporation of America and an affiliate of Sony Group Corporation, one of the most comprehensive entertainment companies in the world, with a portfolio that encompasses electronics, music, motion pictures, mobile, gaming, robotics and financial services. Headquartered in San Diego, California, Sony Electronics is a leader in electronics for the consumer and professional markets. Operations include research and development, engineering, sales, marketing, distribution and customer service. Sony Electronics creates products that innovate and inspire generations, such as the award-winning Alpha Interchangeable Lens Cameras and revolutionary high-resolution audio products. Sony is also a leading manufacturer of end-to-end solutions from 4K professional broadcast and A/V equipment to industry leading 4K and 8K Ultra HD TVs. Visit http://www.sony.com/news for more information.

1 When MEGA BASS on, and the volume level is set to 14, lighting off. Actual performance varies based on settings, environmental conditions, storage, and usage.

2 Batteries are consumable products and their capacity degrades over time as they age. Sony does not guarantee the life span of the battery.

3 Available via Sony | Music Center app. Download app at Google Play and the App Store. Network services, content, and operating system and software subject to terms and conditions and may be changed, interrupted or discontinued at any time and may require fees, registration and credit card information.

4 Interoperability and compatibility among Bluetooth® devices vary.

5 IPX4 Water resistant rating when upright and an IPX 2 rating horizontally. Water resistance is effective only when the cap is closed. Not guaranteed for all situations.

6 To use TV Sound Booster, connect it with the included Optical digital cable.

7 When the specific music source is used, and the volume level of the unit is set to 26. Actual performance varies based on settings, environmental conditions, storage, and usage. Batteries are consumable products, and their capacity degrades over time as they age. Sony does not guarantee the life span of the battery.

8 Requires that all ports and covers are firmly closed. IPX7 equivalency: The speaker has been tested to and maintains its operability when gently submersed in water to a depth of 1m and left for 30 minutes. IP6X equivalency: The speaker has been tested to and continues to block dust after stirring for 8 hours in a testing device which contains dust particles that are up to 75 μm in diameter.

9 Recycled plastic is used in multiple parts of the speaker strap and body, which can be subject to change. Coating and adhesive materials excluded.

