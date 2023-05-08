Mathew Knowles and Vishen: A Look Behind the Scene of Raising Icons

LOS ANGELES, May 8, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Mindvalley , the world's leading personal growth platform, today released its newest episode of the Mindvalley Show where Mindvalley Founder Vishen interviews Mathew Knowles of Music World Entertainment. He's a businessman and music executive responsible for over $5 billion generated across multiple industries.

Mr. Knowles proudly shares his lessons around raising his superstar daughters, Beyoncé and Solange, while Vishen adds his own experience and wisdom on The Mindvalley Show, which brings listeners the latest hacks from the leading minds in business, health, spirituality and relationships.

In the thoughtful and insightful candid conversation, Knowles opened up to Vishen with little known facts and stories about raising Beyoncé, including her early interests in music, how and why it took precedence over her early academic performance, the reason she was named "Beyoncé," and how parents can help nurture their child's talents and development. Knowles also revealed little known facts about Beyoncé's ancestry, speaking about the entrepreneurial lessons he learned from his parents growing up during the heart of segregation in Alabama in the 1950s and 1960s.

This rare look behind the curtains of the Knowles family is an intersection between personal and professional development lessons, parenting best practices, and one of the entertainment industry's most iconic acts ever. This is a must listen for followers of pop culture, entrepreneurs, personal development audiences, and parents of children of all ages who are seeking to empower their young ones.

Knowles is best known for his development and management of historic acts like Destiny's Child, Beyoncé, Earth, Wind & Fire, Solange and many others. He left his lucrative corporate career to manage a yet undiscovered Destiny's Child in the early 90s, and was directly responsible for their historic rise to unparalleled success.

He is also widely regarded as one of the greatest brand architects and music managers of all time. He has led iconic marketing campaigns with brands like Pepsi, Samsung, L'Oreal and Beyoncé's own House of Dereon Apparel.

