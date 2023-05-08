Deloitte Announces Strategic Alliance Expansion to Help Solve Industry Challenges With Google Cloud Generative AI

Deloitte will build industry solutions and use cases with Google Cloud's Generative AI technologies

NEW YORK, May 8, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Deloitte and Google Cloud today announced a major expansion of their decade-long alliance relationship to help bring Google Cloud's advanced Generative AI capabilities to enterprises in every industry. Deloitte's rapidly expanding Generative AI practice will build and scale solutions to help address the growing demand for Google Cloud's Generative AI capabilities and help solve some profound business challenges with its AI technologies.

Deloitte is already leveraging Google Cloud's AI capabilities and large language models (LLMs) to develop industry-leading solutions that help enable businesses to be more effective and efficient. These solutions will address significant challenges facing enterprises today and are designed with ease-of-use in mind so that developers, employees and IT teams can immediately see value from their AI investments.

Deloitte's Generative AI practice will utilize a number of Google Cloud technologies to bring new solutions to market, including Vertex AI and the PaLM Foundation Model, along with Generative AI Studio and the open-source and third-party models accessible through Google Cloud's Model Garden. These solutions will help maximize Generative AI's potential for clients and provide tangible benefits to their workforces, such as analysts who work in financial services and marketers building campaigns for consumer businesses. With Google Cloud's open, extensive portfolio of Generative AI capabilities, Deloitte has the resources required to build new business applications with Generative AI and dramatically improve those that already exist within an organization.

"We are seeing increasing demand from clients to help them advance their businesses through new and innovative AI capabilities," said Jason Girzadas, managing principal, businesses, global and strategic services and CEO Elect, Deloitte US. "Google Cloud offers Generative AI capabilities that provide meaningful, real-world value to enterprises that will be a platform for industry and functional advancements."

"Google Cloud's advancements in Generative AI have the ability to transform work across industries, from providing employees with tools that help them become more productive, to enabling companies to connect with their customers in new ways," said Thomas Kurian, CEO, Google Cloud. "Deloitte has decades of experience helping improve businesses in every sector, and our joint commitment to bring the power of Generative AI to businesses in a safe and responsible way creates incredible opportunities for innovation with our joint customers."

This announcement follows the launch of Deloitte's own Generative AI Practice aimed at helping clients harness the power of Generative AI and Foundation Models to enhance productivity and accelerate the pace of business innovation. The new practice combines world-class services, AI talent and deep industry experience to help enterprise leaders design their Generative AI strategies and leverage the disruptive new technology to create innovative AI-fueled applications. Deloitte is committed to the safe and responsible use of Generative AI, guided by its Trustworthy AI™ framework which helps clients develop necessary safeguards and balance competing ethical priorities during product development and operation.

Deloitte has been recognized as Google Cloud's Global Service Partner of the Year for four consecutive years, from 2017 to 2020, in recognition of the creation of comprehensive and compelling solutions that make a significant impact across multiple industries, such as financial services; retail and consumer goods; the public sector; and health care and life sciences. Deloitte has received Google Cloud Premier Partner Status, reserved for organizations that have demonstrated the highest levels of competency. This status provides access to premier-level training and tools, including specializations in data management, cloud migration, data analytics and machine learning. Learn more about the Deloitte and Google Cloud alliance here.

