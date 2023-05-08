CLINIQUE WELCOMES MARSAI MARTIN AS BRAND AMBASSADOR AND PARTNER PRODUCER

Hollywood's youngest executive producer joins a leading

Prestige Dermatological skincare and makeup brand in newly created role

NEW YORK, May 8, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Clinique, the leading Prestige Dermatological skincare and makeup brand for over 50 years, announces actress, producer, and philanthropist Marsai Martin as its new Brand Ambassador and first-ever Partner Producer. Marsai joins the Clinique team to lend her personal vision to authentically support brand storytelling, photography, and more.

Founded by a leading dermatologist and Vogue beauty editor, Clinique continually delivers on its core brand promise that great skin can be created through highly efficacious, trusted, and safe-for-all-skin formulas. To bring this promise to new, younger consumers and engage with them in an authentic way, Clinique is partnering with Marsai who will extend her vision across multiple creative projects.

"We are thrilled to welcome Marsai as a Clinique Brand Ambassador and first-ever Partner Producer. Her confidence and creative intellect truly embodies Clinique's brand values. We are impressed by her brave conversations, achievements, and the impact she has made as an actress, producer, and philanthropist and look forward to collaborating with her to incorporate her vision of modern beauty and culture into Clinique storytelling," said Michelle Freyre, President, Global Brands, Clinique and Origins

At only 18 years old, Marsai showcases an impressive array of accomplishments which include multiple NAACP and BET awards, making history as the youngest Hollywood executive producer, founding Genius Entertainment, and spearheading several high-profile projects across film, television, digital, and live activations. Her wide-ranging experience and professional background give her a unique point of view as the brand looks to reach and engage a new generation of beauty lovers.

"I'm so excited to join Clinique as a Brand Ambassador and Partner Producer," says Marsai. "It's no secret how much I love skincare, and it's such an honor to partner with an iconic beauty brand who takes pride in creating safe formulas for all skin types. I look forward to creating magic that showcases the Clinique mission with a new vibe."

Liz Nolan, Clinique SVP Global Creative Director explains "We decided to expand Marsai's role beyond a Brand Ambassador to share her authentic and fresh perspective in all elements of the creative process. Clinique looks forward to partnering with her to strengthen the brand's engagement with Gen Z for skincare and makeup. Her optimistic personality combined with her strong engagement make her a perfect fit for our brand."

The first social media campaigns produced by Marsai, featuring her favorite Clinique skincare and makeup products, will debut this summer and will be featured on @clinique and @marsaimartin social media channels.

Marsai Martin for Clinique (PRNewswire)

Clinique (PRNewsfoto/Clinique) (PRNewswire)

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE Clinique