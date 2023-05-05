Vantage Gains FSCA License to Operate in South Africa

CAPE TOWN, South Africa, May 5, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Vantage (or "Vantage Markets"), the global multi-asset broker, is pleased to announce it has obtained a derivatives license issued by the Financial Sector Conduct Authority (FSCA) in South Africa.

The FSCA is the regulatory authority for financial institutions in South Africa, responsible for licensing, supervising, and enforcing compliance with financial laws and regulations. The new licence marks a significant milestone for the company, to develop a more powerful presence in Africa, demonstrating its commitment to providing high-quality financial services to clients on the subcontinent, while remaining in compliance with the regulatory requirements set by the FSCA.

"We are thrilled to receive our FSCA license," said Marc Despallieres, Chief Strategy & Trading Officer, Vantage. "We have had our sights on South Africa for some time, and we were determined to be able to provide traders with exceptional financial services and products while operating in compliance with the highest regulatory standards."

Vantage's growing focus on South Africa was marked by the promotion of Ted Odigie to Head of Sales for Africa in November 2022. Odigie joined Vantage in August 2021, with over 17 years of experience in the financial services sector, and a key focus on business development and client management.

Vantage will be exhibiting at the Finance Magnates Africa Summit in Johannesburg from 8 to 10 May 2023. Odigie will be a key speaker at the panel discussion "Market Opportunities: Where's the Alpha in Q2?", held at the Centre Stage on 9 May 2023.

"Our clients' satisfaction and trust are our top priorities," said Odigie. "With this license, our clients will know we are a reputable and trustworthy global broker - committed to protecting their interests and providing the best-in-class trading services."

About Vantage

Vantage (or Vantage Markets) is a multi-asset broker offering clients access to a nimble and powerful service for trading CFD on Forex, Commodities, Indices, Shares, ETFs, and Bonds.

With more than 13 years of market experience, Vantage entities now have over 1,000 employees across more than 30 global offices.

Vantage is more than a broker. It provides a trusted trading ecosystem, an award-winning mobile trading app, and a user- friendly trading platform that enables clients to take advantage of trading opportunities. Download the Vantage App on App Store or Google Play.

