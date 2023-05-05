Curaleaf Announces May Conference Participation

NEW YORK, May 5, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Curaleaf Holdings, Inc. (CSE: CURA /OTCQX: CURLF ) ("Curaleaf" or the "Company"), a leading international provider of consumer products in cannabis, today announced that members of Curaleaf's executive management team will be participating in the following investor community conferences and events during May 2023.

Wolfe Conference 2023

May 11, 2023

Matt Darin, Chief Executive Officer of Curaleaf, will be participating in the Cannabis Roundtable panel discussion from 2:35 – 3:00 PM EST.

Curaleaf management will also be hosting investor meetings.

Canaccord Conference 2023

May 18, 2023

Matt Darin, Chief Executive Officer of Curaleaf, will be participating in a fireside chat with Matt Bottomley from 1:00 – 1:25 PM EST.

Curaleaf management will also be hosting investor meetings.

For more information regarding upcoming Curaleaf financial community conference and event participation as well as details to access the webcasts please visit Curaleaf's IR website at https://ir.curaleaf.com/events .

About Curaleaf Holdings

Curaleaf Holdings, Inc. (CSE: CURA) (OTCQX: CURLF) ("Curaleaf") is a leading international provider of consumer products in cannabis with a mission to enhance lives by cultivating, sharing and celebrating the power of the plant. As a high-growth cannabis company known for quality, expertise and reliability, the Company and its brands, including Curaleaf, Select, and Grassroots provide industry-leading service, product selection and accessibility across the medical and adult use markets. In the United States, Curaleaf currently operates in 19 states with 152 dispensaries and employs nearly 5,500 team members. Curaleaf International is the largest vertically integrated cannabis company in Europe with a unique supply and distribution network throughout the European market, bringing together pioneering science and research with cutting-edge cultivation, extraction and production. Curaleaf is listed on the Canadian Securities Exchange under the symbol CURA and trades on the OTCQX market under the symbol CURLF. For more information, please visit https://ir.curaleaf.com.

Curaleaf IR Twitter Account: https://twitter.com/Curaleaf_IR

Investor Relations Website: https://ir.curaleaf.com/

