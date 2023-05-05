Brady Announces Provocative New Campaign Aimed at Widening Support to Reinstate Assault Weapons Ban

WASHINGTON, May 4, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Brady, one of America's oldest gun violence prevention organizations, has launched a new message-tested advertising campaign to highlight the destructive impact of military-style assault weapons in our communities.

Brady (PRNewswire)

Kris Brown , president of Brady, said:

"Mass shootings involving assault weapons are becoming increasingly regular in the U.S., and this campaign reminds people that these weapons of war are tearing apart our communities."

Consisting of three digital images and a video that have been featured in Times Square, the campaign's goal is to inspire a culture change around guns in America and increase support for banning these weapons of war.

In the video ad, a U.S. Navy veteran, Dan Kirchner, reads a true story of a shooting that sounds like a firsthand account of combat in a war zone. When he comes to the end of the letter, he learns that the author is not a fellow war veteran, but instead a mass shooting survivor who was only six years old when a shooter turned an assault weapon on his day camp.

Kirchner said:

"I hadn't given the Assault Weapons Ban much thought before I participated in this campaign. When the opportunity came up, I went for it because I wanted to do something, anything to help end mass shootings in our country. Reading Josh's experience, it really could have been told by any of my fellow combat veterans – that struck a chord with me.

In addition to the video, Brady produced a series of photos that show coffins draped with an American flag in everyday places where mass shootings involving assault weapons have become all too frequent, including a grocery store, a gym and a nightclub.

The campaign follows a deadly spate of preventable shootings across the U.S. committed with assault weapons and recent Biden administration efforts to curb gun violence, including his call to reinstate the assault weapons ban.

About Brady Brady has one powerful mission — to unite all Americans against gun violence. We work across Congress, the courts, and our communities with over 90 grassroots chapters, bringing together young and old, red and blue, and every shade of color to find common ground in the common sense.

Press Contact:

Mike Stankiewicz, mstankiewicz@bradyunited.org

Izzy Olive, iolive@bradyunited.org

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE Brady