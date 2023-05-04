U.S. News & World Report Names 92 Enlivant Communities to Best Senior Living 2023-2024 Ratings

Enlivant is honored to receive this recognition for the second consecutive year

CHICAGO, May 4, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Enlivant is proud to announce 92 communities were recognized by U.S. News & World Report as a 2023-2024 Best Senior Living community in the categories of Best Assisted Living and Best Memory Care. The ratings offer a look at the best senior living communities across the United States, to assist older adults and their loved ones when researching and choosing the right senior living community for them.

For 2023-2024 Best Senior Living , U. S. News rated each community on several criteria, including resident and family members' satisfaction with safety, care, community management and staff, value, and other services and amenities provided by the community.

"This recognition of our award-winning communities reinforces our leadership in the industry and commitment to helping seniors thrive," said Dan Guill, CEO of Enlivant. "This acknowledgement is also important because it reflects direct feedback from our residents and family members about their positive experiences and satisfaction with living in our communities. It's a reflection of our teams living our mission and values every single day."

U.S. News evaluated nearly 4,000 communities in one or more of the following categories: independent living, assisted living, memory care and continuing care retirement. U.S. News awards the designation of Best Senior Living only to those communities that satisfy U.S. News' statistical assessment of performance on consumer satisfaction surveys administered between April 2022 and November 2022, reflecting the viewpoints of more than 200,000 current residents and family members of residents living in thousands of senior living communities nationwide. Only 43% of the communities that U.S. News evaluated earned a "Best" rating.

"For the second consecutive year, U.S. News is providing in-depth information to help potential residents and their loved ones find the best place to help meet their needs," said Sumita Singh, senior vice president and general manager of Healthcare at U.S. News. "Communities that are highly rated excel in making residents feel safe, well cared for and highly satisfied by the services provided."

About Enlivant

Since 1981, Enlivant has delivered a pioneering approach to senior living designed to give their residents a supportive, stimulating environment where they thrive in mind, body, and soul. With more than 200 communities across the United States and more than 7000 residents, the company strives to be the nation's most trusted senior living provider. Enlivant is a certified "Great Places to Work" for four years in a row and earned the WELL Health-Safety Rating two years in a row, recognizing their ongoing commitment to support the health and safety of everyone who walks through their doors. Learn more at www.enlivant.com.

About U.S. News & World Report

U.S. News & World Report is the global leader in quality rankings that empower consumers, business leaders and policy officials to make better, more informed decisions about important issues affecting their lives and communities. A multifaceted digital media company with Education, Health, Money, Travel, Cars, News, Real Estate and 360 Reviews platforms, U.S. News provides rankings, independent reporting, data journalism, consumer advice and U.S. News Live events. More than 40 million people visit USNews.com each month for research and guidance. Founded in 1933, U.S. News is headquartered in Washington, D.C.

