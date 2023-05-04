PointsBet Marks the Start of Triple Crown Season with Launch of US Horse Racing App

PointsBet Racing is Now Live in 25 States, Among the Most of Any US Sports Betting Operator

DENVER, May 4, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- PointsBet, the leader in live betting, today announced the highly anticipated launch of its horse racing product, PointsBet Racing, ahead of the Triple Crown. Now live in 25 states, a market access reach which ranks in the top two among sports betting operators and top five among US horse racing apps, this standalone product will allow PointsBet users to immerse themselves in a modern, all-in-one horse racing experience.

In October 2022, PointsBet and 1/ST TECHNOLOGY, a business division of The Stronach Group, North America's dominant Thoroughbred racing company, announced a multi-year strategic partnership where 1/ST TECHNOLOGY agreed to power the advance deposit pari-mutuel wagering platform for PointsBet Racing.

In addition to a best in market product offering powered by 1/ST TECHNOLOGY, the newly unveiled app features the world's top tracks, including content from each leg of the coveted Triple Crown, with over 180 tracks total from the US, UK, Ireland, Hong Kong, Japan, and Australia. PointsBet Racing will include live streaming and replay capabilities, single user account sign on, deep link integration across PointsBet digital products, top statistical and favorite factor compilation, new user educational tools, as well as seamless deposit and withdrawal capabilities.

"The launch of PointsBet Racing marks a significant milestone in our efforts to expand our product portfolio and capture the tremendous potential of the US horse racing market," said Johnny Aitken, PointsBet USA CEO. "We are optimistic about replicating the success we have seen in mature global betting markets where racing is a huge engagement channel next to sports. This new offering will contribute to the growth of online horse racing in the US and we are excited to get live in advance of one of the most important racing events of the year."

The full list of states that PointsBet Racing is available in includes Alabama, Colorado, Delaware, Florida, Idaho, Indiana, Iowa, Louisiana, Minnesota, Montana, Nebraska, New Hampshire, North Dakota, Ohio, Oklahoma, Oregon, Pennsylvania, Rhode Island, South Dakota, Tennessee, Vermont, Washington, West Virginia, Wisconsin, and Wyoming. Additionally, PointsBet has ADW license applications pending in numerous other states including where PointsBet is currently live with online sports betting and/or casino.

