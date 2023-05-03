Milton Hershey School Names 2023 Alumnus of the Year

Robin Ferrer '00 recognized for his accomplishments in health care leadership

HERSHEY, Pa., May 3, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Milton Hershey School has named Robin Ferrer '00 as the 2023 Alumnus of the Year in recognition of his accomplishments in health care leadership.

Robin Ferrer, Milton Hershey School's 2023 Alumnus of the Year (PRNewswire)

"Robin has dedicated his career to recognizing the needs of his patients and staff and leading with his expertise to bring solutions to the table. He is resourceful, thoughtful and committed—all qualities exemplified by distinguished graduates of Milton Hershey School who are named Alumnus of the Year," said MHS President Pete Gurt '85. "Many of our current students are interested in pursuing health care careers through the school's Career and Technical Education program. They can look to Robin as an example of how hard work and determination in the classroom can lead to making a tremendous impact."

His passion for lending a hand to others and interest in the health care field started as a high schooler after he enrolled in an introductory health science class. After graduating from MHS, Ferrer enrolled at Penn State University where he earned a bachelor's degree in nursing and started his career as a registered nurse. He completed clinical rotations at Penn State Health Milton S. Hershey Medical Center in Hershey, Pennsylvania, before returning to his hometown of New York City to continue his career. Having demonstrated leadership and providing quality health care, Ferrer later went back to school to earn master's degrees in business administration and nursing from the College of Mount Saint Vincent.

Ferrer has spent his career on the frontlines of the health care field—from beginning as a bedside nurse at New York University and NewYork-Presbyterian hospitals, to now serving as system vice president of emergency services at Mount Sinai Health System. He also continues to give back to the profession and the next generation of health care providers by teaching business and health care management classes at the College of Mount Saint Vincent.

When the COVID-19 pandemic drastically impacted the world, Ferrer was in the epicenter of the outbreak in the United States as director of operations at NewYork-Presbyterian Hospital. He used his education, skills and expertise to lead his employees, manage various areas of the hospital system, and develop hospital response strategy, while still providing the high-quality care his patients and staff depended on during uncertain times.

Beyond his dedication as a health care leader, Ferrer makes time to serve his community. He remains connected to MHS by returning to Hershey to visit classrooms and meet with students. Additionally, he and his wife created the Robin and Zuleika Ferrer Health Care Leadership Award, an annual scholarship for a graduating MHS senior who plans to pursue continued education in health care.

"Milton Hershey School saw something in me that I never saw in myself. Because of their involvement and contributions to my life, I am the person I am today," said Ferrer. "My experience at MHS is the most significant and transformative thing that ever happened to me. I have an enormous responsibility to drive that mission forward and do everything within my power to make Milton Hershey School proud."

Ferrer was awarded the MHS Alumni Achievement Award for Career Accomplishment in 2021, and he is the first Hispanic alumnus to receive the Alumnus of the Year Award. He will be honored during the MHS Commencement Ceremony on Sunday, June 11, 2023.

More information about Milton Hershey School can be found at mhskids.org.

ABOUT THE ALUMNUS/ALUMNA OF THE YEAR AWARD

The Milton Hershey School Alumnus/Alumna of the Year Award began in 1954. Recipients of the award have demonstrated humanitarianism and exemplary service to others, achieved distinguished service in their careers, and exhibited high standards of achievements, both personally and professionally.

ABOUT MILTON HERSHEY SCHOOL

Milton Hershey School is one of the world's best private schools, where qualifying students in pre-kindergarten through 12th grade live on campus and receive an exceptional educational experience—with all costs covered. For more information, visit mhskids.org.

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE Milton Hershey School