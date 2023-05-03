HYSTER-YALE MATERIALS HANDLING, INC. TO ATTEND UPCOMING INVESTOR CONFERENCES

CLEVELAND, May 3, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Hyster-Yale Materials Handling, Inc. (NYSE:HY) announced today its attendance at two upcoming investor conferences:

Thursday, May 11, 2023 - The Inaugural EF Hutton Global Conference located at The Plaza Hotel, New York , and

Wednesday, May 31, 2023 - The KeyBanc Capital Markets Industrials & Basic Materials Conference located at the Intercontinental Hotel in Boston, Massachusetts .

Scott Minder, the Company's Chief Financial Officer and Treasurer will host in-person investor meetings to discuss Hyster-Yale's recent performance momentum and future market opportunities with investors.

About Hyster-Yale Materials Handling, Inc.

Hyster-Yale Materials Handling, Inc., headquartered in Cleveland, Ohio, offers a broad array of solutions to meet the specific materials handling needs of customers' applications. The Company's wholly owned operating subsidiary, Hyster-Yale Group, Inc., designs, engineers, manufactures, sells and services a comprehensive line of lift trucks, attachments and aftermarket parts marketed globally primarily under the Hyster® and Yale® brand names. Subsidiaries of Hyster-Yale include Bolzoni S.p.A., a leading worldwide producer of attachments, forks and lift tables marketed under the Bolzoni®, Auramo® and Meyer® brand names and Nuvera Fuel Cells, LLC, an alternative-power technology company focused on fuel cell stacks and engines. Hyster-Yale Group also has an unconsolidated joint venture in Japan (Sumitomo NACCO). For more information about Hyster-Yale and its subsidiaries, visit the Company's website at www.hyster-yale.com.

