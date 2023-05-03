Beyond Celiac Celebrates 20th Anniversary Continuing Push for Treatments Leading to a Cure for Celiac Disease by 2030

PHILADELPHIA, May 3, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Beyond Celiac , the leading catalyst for a celiac disease cure and premier celiac disease nonprofit funder of research globally, is marking its 20th anniversary. Because this autoimmune disease requires many patients to maintain a strict gluten-free diet, which is not always effective, Beyond Celiac is aiming for treatments toward a cure by 2030.

Beyond Celiac Logo (PRNewswire)

"Celiac disease is a misunderstood and misdiagnosed disease that doesn't receive as much attention or funding as other diseases, even though it creates a lifelong burden for patients and affects both their physical and emotional health," Beyond Celiac CEO Alice Bast said. "We created Beyond Celiac to make sure that people get diagnosed accurately, and after diagnosis, that they have an advocate in their corner to push for treatments beyond the gluten-free diet, while also creating a community of understanding and support."

Among the milestones Beyond Celiac has achieved in the last 20 years are:

Developing and implementing a strategic Science Plan that addresses and seeks to overcome the many barriers to finding an effective treatment or cure;

$1.6M as part of a celiac disease research program at prestigious institutions in five countries; Committing more than $3M to directly fund celiac disease research, includingas part of a celiac disease research program at prestigious institutions in five countries;

Creating an online patient registry and app that collects data to accelerate research for celiac disease and registering more than 8,000 patients who have connected with the celiac disease community to share resources and participate in celiac disease studies; and

The Mystery of Celiac Disease: The Need for Greater Awareness and Accelerating the Quest for a Cure," presenting the findings and the facts about the disease and how Beyond Celiac is taking steps to accelerate the quest for a cure. Commissioning the first nationwide benchmark study on Americans' awareness and knowledge of celiac disease conducted by The Harris Poll and producing a full report , "presenting the findings and the facts about the disease and how Beyond Celiac is taking steps to accelerate the quest for a cure.

A serious autoimmune condition that causes damage to the small intestine resulting in debilitating symptoms, celiac disease, if left untreated, can lead to a number of long-term health problems including infertility and some types of cancer. Celiac disease affects one in 133 Americans.

"To Beyond Celiac, a cure means real treatment options so those with celiac disease can live healthy lives and eat without fear. Our vision is to create a world beyond celiac," Bast concluded.

About Beyond Celiac

Founded in 2003, Beyond Celiac is the leading catalyst for a celiac disease cure in the United States, serving as a patient advocacy and research-driven organization working to drive diagnosis and accelerate the discovery of new treatments. By engaging with the top scientists in the field, making the right investments in research and supporting the broad community of those with celiac disease and gluten sensitivity, Beyond Celiac envisions a world in which people can live healthy lives and eat without fear – a world Beyond Celiac. www.BeyondCeliac.org .

Media Contact:

Claire Baker, 267.419.2111

cbaker@beyondceliac.org

Angela Miller, 319.331.5090

amiller@kaisermarketinggroup.com

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE Beyond Celiac