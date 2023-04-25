Advertise With Us
Find Our Apps

Riley Permian Schedules First Quarter 2023 Earnings Release and Conference Call

Published: Apr. 25, 2023 at 4:05 PM EDT|Updated: 4 hours ago

OKLAHOMA CITY, Okla., April 25, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Riley Exploration Permian, Inc. (NYSE American: REPX) ("Riley Permian" or the "Company"), plans to release financial and operating results for its first quarter on May 8, 2023 after the U.S. financial markets close.

Riley Exploration Permian (PRNewsfoto/Riley Exploration Permian, Inc.)
Riley Exploration Permian (PRNewsfoto/Riley Exploration Permian, Inc.)(PRNewswire)

In connection with the earnings release, Riley Permian management will host a conference call for investors and analysts on May 9, 2023 at 9:00 a.m. CT to discuss the Company's results and to host a Q&A session. Interested parties are invited to participate by calling:

  • Toll Free Dial-In, 1 (888) 330-2214
  • Toll Dial-In, 1 (646) 960-0161
  • Conference ID number 5405646

An updated company presentation, which will include certain items to be discussed on the call, will be posted prior to the call on the Company's website (www.rileypermian.com).

A replay of the call will be available until May 23, 2023 by calling:

  • Toll Free Dial-In, 1 (800) 770-2030
  • Toll Dial-In, 1 (647) 362-9199
  • Conference ID number 5405646

About Riley Exploration Permian, Inc.

Riley Permian is a growth-oriented, independent oil and natural gas company focused on the acquisition, exploration, development and production of oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids. For more information please visit www.rileypermian.com.

Investor Contact:

Rick D' Angelo
405-438-0126
IR@rileypermian.com

View original content to download multimedia:

https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/riley-permian-schedules-first-quarter-2023-earnings-release-and-conference-call-301807344.html

SOURCE Riley Exploration Permian, Inc.

The above press release was provided courtesy of PRNewswire. The views, opinions and statements in the press release are not endorsed by Gray Media Group nor do they necessarily state or reflect those of Gray Media Group, Inc.