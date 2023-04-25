NLP Logix Launches Groundbreaking New Service to Build Custom Language Models and Interact with Data

Companies can now unlock the full potential of their data with NLP Logix's new service that enables the creation of custom language models based on their own data and the ability to interact with it in natural language. The pioneering AI and machine learning provider has created a powerful service that allows businesses to gain insights and make better decisions while ensuring their intellectual property is protected.

JACKSONVILLE, Fla., April 25, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- NLP Logix, a leading provider of artificial intelligence and machine learning solutions, has announced a groundbreaking new service that will allow companies and organizations to build large language models based on their own data and interact with it, similar to ChatGPT.

NLP Logix, LLC (PRNewswire)

The large language model that is built on the client's data becomes the intellectual property of the company

The new service, which is now available, is designed to help organizations in a variety of industries make better use of the data they collect. By building a large language model that is tailored to their specific needs and requirements, companies can improve their ability to analyze data, gain insights, and make better decisions. For example, a call center can interact with their data and ask questions such as, which of my agents is nicest to my clients? Or a software platform provider could ask its ticketing data, which is the most likely resolution to this new ticket?

"We are thrilled to announce that our new service now includes the ability for our clients to interact with their data and receive responses in natural language," said Matt Berseth, Chief Information Officer of NLP Logix. "By providing this added functionality, we believe our clients will be able to extract more value from their data and gain deeper insights into their operations."

In addition to the interactive feature, the large language model that is built on the client's data becomes the intellectual property of the company. This means that the company retains full ownership of the model and can use it for their own internal purposes without restriction.

"We understand that data is one of the most valuable assets a company can possess," said Berseth. "By ensuring that the large language model that is trained on their data remains their intellectual property, we are giving our clients peace of mind that their proprietary information is secure and protected."

NLP Logix has been a pioneer in the field of natural language processing, developing advanced machine learning algorithms that are capable of understanding and analyzing large volumes of text-based data. The company has worked with a wide range of clients, including Fortune 500 companies, government agencies, and academic institutions, to develop customized AI solutions that meet their unique needs.

For more information about NLP Logix and its new service for building custom language models with interactive features, visit the company's website at https://www.nlplogix.com/.

Media Contact: Samantha Epstein, Samantha.epstein@nlplogix.com

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE NLP Logix, LLC